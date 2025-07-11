Saudi Arabia launches first national cruise ship framework to boost Red Sea tourism and marine sustainability

The comprehensive set of guidelines aims to guarantee the safety, security, and quality of the tourist experience from embarkation to return.

The strategic move actively supports Saudi Arabia’s rapid tourism transformation and its ambition to become a leading global maritime destination.

Saudi cruise rules

The new guidelines meticulously define the responsibilities and roles of ship operators, shipping agents, and ports.

They streamline the process for obtaining necessary licences and permits, integrating technical and operational requirements to foster confidence among both investors and consumers.

Safety remains a core priority, with requirements for emergency plans, regular crew training aligned with international standards, and guaranteed availability of safety equipment, first aid, and qualified medical staff on board.

The new framework includes strict environmental protection provisions designed to mitigate marine pollution.

Cruise ships must implement integrated waste management plans, undertake wastewater treatment, and adhere to a zero-discharge policy for waste into the sea.

Compliance with leading international agreements like MARPOL and SOLAS is mandatory, ensuring the preservation of the Red Sea’s marine environment as a valuable national heritage.

Furthermore, the provisions heavily emphasize the tourist experience, requiring service providers at ports and on ships to offer high-quality transportation, reception, information, entertainment, and catering.

They establish clear standards for tourist comfort and rights, including robust complaint handling procedures and effective management of itinerary changes, ensuring reliability and attentiveness throughout the journey.

The strategic shift solidifies Saudi Arabia’s position as a premier global cruise destination, where effective oversight, a clear vision, and sustainability seamlessly align.