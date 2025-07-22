Saudi Arabia elevates fine dining in the country with new regulations

Saudi Arabia is elevating the fine dining experience in the Kingdom following the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing’s issuance of new regulations for these establishments, the Saudi Gazette reported .

Apart from a dress code policy in these high-end restaurants, the owner must provide his guests a full table service experience, including escorting them from the entrance to their table and offering valet parking. Coat hangers and a bag holding area need to be provided. It also prohibits the presence of visible cashier counters.

Saudi sets fine dining protocols

No drive-thru services will be available at fine dining establishments and they must implement a digital reservation system, maintain a complaint submission channel, and provide visible beverage preparation stations. The ministry emphasised that the overall ‘experience’ is central to luxury dining and cannot be delivered through fast-service or exterior windows.

Menus will need to feature at least three main categories – appetizers, main courses, and desserts – and will not be allowed to feature less than five items in total.

A concealed area, not visible to restaurant guests, will have to be allocated for pickup orders from delivery apps.

The regulations also limit restaurant chains to just one branch per city to preserve exclusivity and brand distinction. All fine dining establishments will need to register their brand trademarks with the relevant authorities to ensure the legal protection of their visual identity and enhance both local and global recognition. Additional mandatory standards include employing a certified food health and safety specialist.

The new regulations are part of efforts to attract investment and enhance the business environment in the hospitality sector.