Saudi Arabia launches global tourism advisory board ahead of inaugural TOURISE summit

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday announced the formation of a cross-sector advisory board for TOURISE, a new global tourism platform aiming to reshape the industry through collaboration across technology, sustainability, aviation, entertainment, and education.

The 14-member board, chaired by Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, includes senior figures from organisations such as the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Amadeus, TikTok, Cirque du Soleil, and the Saudi Tourism Authority. The board will guide TOURISE’s strategic direction and shape the agenda for its inaugural summit in Riyadh, set to take place from November 11-13, 2025.

The move underscores Saudi Arabia’s ambition to position itself at the centre of global tourism policy and innovation, while promoting cross-industry collaboration on issues such as sustainability, equity, and sectoral diversity.

“TOURISE is driving cross-sector global collaboration, and the formation of the Advisory Board ensures we are uniting diverse perspectives from across the global tourism ecosystem,” Al-Khateeb said in a statement.

The advisory board will also support the development of the year-round TOURISE platform, intended to facilitate long-term partnerships, investment, and policy dialogue beyond the annual summit.

Among the confirmed members are:

Julia Simpson, CEO, WTTC

Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus

Blake Chandlee, former Global Business President, TikTok

Stephane Lefebvre, President, Cirque du Soleil

Patrick Andersen, CEO, Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority (Vice Chair)

Mo Gawdat, Founder, One Billion Happy

, Founder, One Billion Happy Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport

Julia Simpson said she joined the board because she believes TOURISE could act as a “catalyst for global transformation in tourism,” emphasising the importance of innovation and sustainable growth.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund through its affiliation with the Ministry of Tourism, the TOURISE platform aims to be both “physically exclusive and digitally inclusive,” providing access to decision-makers while engaging a global audience online.