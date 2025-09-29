Saudi Arabia’s PIF-backed Dan Company launches Solan to drive agritourism and empower farm owners

Dan Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specialising in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, has announced the launch of Solan, its new hospitality brand in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative will create a collaborative network of unique farm-stay experiences, empowering farm owners to transform their land into tourism destinations while diversifying income streams and supporting sustainable businesses in line with Vision 2030.

According to a company statement, Solan will partner with lodges, istirahas, and farm owners across the Kingdom.

Agri-tourism in Saudi Arabia

Dan Company will provide training, resources, and operational expertise to help transform farms into high-end stays and immersive day-experience destinations.

The concept will allow guests to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty and heritage while creating direct and indirect jobs that boost local economies.

Solan is designed to preserve and promote local culture, offering travellers authentic experiences that combine the Kingdom’s rural farm life with modern hospitality services meeting international standards.

Visitors will also be able to learn about agricultural practices, discover cultural traditions, and connect more deeply with Saudi Arabia’s natural environment.

Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, said: “Solan is the first Saudi hospitality brand to introduce a franchise model in agritourism, opening opportunities to diversify tourism experiences across the Kingdom by providing comprehensive support for our partners.

“This allows us to offer authentic local experiences that showcase the natural beauty and agricultural diversity of various regions.

“Solan promotes sustainable agriculture while empowering farm and istiraha owners, and local communities to help build a thriving future for the tourism and hospitality sector, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global tourism destination.”

Solan… #Tales_From_Nature

Many treasures await you in the embrace of our rustic adventures. 🪴



Indulge in the enchanting ambiance filled with warmth and life, presented to you by our partners at Solan, from the heart of the Kingdom's farms. 🌴



Stay tuned! #Dan_Company — Solan (@SolanStays) September 29, 2025

The company also confirmed the signing of several memoranda of understanding with partners aimed at developing a sustainable local tourism ecosystem.

These agreements include providing financing solutions to farm owners, enabling them to diversify activities, expand businesses, and strengthen the economic and social foundations of local communities.

Targeting multiple cities across Saudi Arabia selected for their potential in farm-based tourism, Solan will maximise agricultural diversity and demand potential by offering a variety of adventure and agritourism experiences.

The company said the first pilot farms under the Solan brand will be announced soon.