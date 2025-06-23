Saudi Arabia welcomed record 116m tourists in 2024 as spending hit $76bn

Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry continued its strong growth trajectory in 2024, with a record 116m domestic and international tourists visiting the Kingdom — a 6 per cent increase compared to 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s newly released 2024 Annual Statistical Report.

The total tourism spending reached SR284bn ($75.7bn) last year, reflecting 11 per cent year-over-year growth, underscoring the sector’s rising contribution to Saudi Arabia’s economy and its central role in delivering Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

The number of inbound tourists surged to 30m in 2024, the highest ever recorded, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to 2023. Inbound tourism spending hit SR168.5bn ($44.9bn), up 19 per cent year-on-year.

Saudi tourism growth

Residents also contributed significantly to the sector’s performance:

86.2m domestic tourists were recorded in 2024, a 5 per cent rise from 2023

Domestic spending reached SR115.3bn ($30.7bn)

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb credited the sector’s progress to the guidance of the Kingdom’s leadership and collaboration across the national tourism ecosystem.

He added that tourism is now a key enabler of Vision 2030, helping diversify the economy, attract investment, and boost employment.