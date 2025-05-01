Saudi Arabia’s AlUla partners with Almosafer Activities to expand global tourism reach

AlUla, the acclaimed luxury heritage destination in northwest Saudi Arabia , announced a partnership with Almosafer Activities, the first-ever tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, for promotion of the former’s offerings to the platform’s extensive regional and international customer bases.

Almosafer Activities is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer, part of Seera Group, and Klook, Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform.

The collaboration, a first in AlUla’s distribution partnership, envisages the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) supplying the curated content of tours and experiences, which is then made accessible through Almosafer Activities’ advanced distribution platform.

The integration will enable both Almosafer and Klook to effectively market and sell AlUla’s offerings to their extensive regional and international customer bases.

The initiative is an extension of the strategic partnership previously announced between AlUla and Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company.

Almosafer Activities will distribute AlUla’s offerings across its portfolio of travel businesses, including the region’s leading consumer brand, and its destination management company, Discover Saudi.

Additionally, the integration will enable AlUla content to become available across Klook’s wide-reaching activities booking platforms.

The partnership will offer domestic and inbound audiences seamless access to book a selection of AlUla’s most sought-after experiences, encompassing heritage, adventure, and natural wonders.

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at RCU, said the collaboration with Almosafer Activities is a significant step in furthering AlUla’s reach and expanding access to its best-in-class heritage, culture and adventure experiences.

“We are confident that this step will further elevate AlUla’s profile as a leading luxury boutique heritage destination, providing travellers with a seamless way to discover the history of Hegra, the thrill of our ziplines, the beauty of our desert landscapes and more,” AlMoallim said.

Saria Alderhali, General Manager, Almosafer Activities said the company is excited to play a role in showcasing its remarkable offerings to a wider audience, while supporting the continued growth of tourism in Saudi Arabia as a whole.

“With the integration of AlUla’s array of experiences with our platform, we are providing better access than ever to travellers seeking the best that the Middle East has to offer,” Alderhali said.