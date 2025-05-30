Saudi Arabia’s flynas launches Riyadh to Damascus flights to boost Syria tourism

Saudi Arabia’s flynas has announced the launch of direct flights between Riyadh and Damascus will start on June 5.

Flynas is adding the Syrian capital to its growing to meet travellers needs and to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region.

Adding Damascus to its expanding network is the latest step in the airline’s growth and expansion plan.

It also meets the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330m passengers and to host 150m tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: “We are pleased to resume our flights to Syria. flynas has always been a pioneer in providing air routes between the Kingdom and various Syrian cities.

“We previously operated direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening the connectivity between the two brotherly nations. Now, we are returning to relaunch our operations to the Syrian capital.”

Flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80m passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.