Saudi Summer 2025 tourism campaign targets $19.5bn spend and 41million visitors

The Saudi Tourism Authority has officially launched the Saudi Summer 2025 campaign under the slogan “Colour Your Summer”.

The campaign offers a diverse lineup of cultural, leisure, and adventure experiences across six major destinations until the end of September.

The initiative aims to attract more than 41m domestic and international tourists, with projected tourism spending exceeding SR73bn ($19.5bn).

As part of Vision 2030, the campaign reinforces Saudi Arabia’s goal to position itself as a global tourism hub by highlighting its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and modern entertainment offerings.

This year’s program features more than 600 unique experiences and tourism products across the Kingdom, from coastal escapes and mountain adventures to high-profile global events.

Key destinations and highlights of Saudi Summer 2025

Aseer Region: A renewed edition of the Aseer Summer Season offers a blend of culture, art, and adventure in the Al Muftaha Village and Plato Event. Visitors can explore mountain trails, ancient stone houses, and enjoy moderate weather, making it a perfect retreat for both thrill-seekers and culture enthusiasts

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's capital hosts the second edition of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the largest event of its kind globally. Alongside gaming, Riyadh will offer art, entertainment, and cultural events, reaffirming its status as a vibrant urban destination

Jeddah: With its Red Sea coastline, Jeddah will unveil new beaches and resorts, delivering luxury and marine activities including diving, water sports, and Circus 1903 performances. The city's City Walk and family-focused events are expected to draw significant tourist numbers

Red Sea Islands (Sheybarah and Ummahat): Opening to the public for the first time, these pristine islands offer ultra-luxury, eco-conscious stays, featuring white sands, coral reefs, and sustainable resorts, aligning with Saudi's vision of high-end tourism

Taif: Famed for its cool mountain breeze and Taif roses, the city invites tourists to Arruddaf Park, traditional markets, and the mist-covered peaks of Al-Shafa and Al-Hada. It's a top choice for those seeking nature, history, and heritage

Al Baha: Al-Baha showcases the natural beauty of Raghadan Forest, where misty trails, historic villages, and lush valleys offer a serene and immersive escape for explorers and wellness travellers alike

To support the campaign, the Kingdom has added over one million domestic flight seats, improving air connectivity across all destinations and facilitating seamless travel for both local and international tourists.