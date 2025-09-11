By Staff Writer

Saudi Summer draws 32m visitors with $14.2bn spend, up 26% on 2024

Saudi Summer 2025 welcomed 32m visitors and $14.2bn in spending, up 26 per cent year-on-year, as Aseer led GCC tourism growth

Saudi Arabia recorded a new milestone for its “Saudi Summer” program, welcoming more than 32m domestic and international tourists during the 2025 season — a 26 per cent increase from summer 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Visitor spending also reached unprecedented levels, with total expenditures amounting to SR53.2bn ($14.2bn), a 15 per cent year-on-year increase.

The Aseer Region stood out with exceptional growth, recording a 49 per cent rise in tourist arrivals from GCC countries compared to the previous summer.

Saudi tourism boom

The Ministry said the results reflect the success of the Kingdom’s tourism ecosystem in delivering innovative offerings and enhancing service quality in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism hub.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb launched the program in June at a workshop that brought together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Themed “Colour Your Summer,” the campaign promoted six diverse destinations, including Jeddah, the Red Sea, Taif, Al-Baha, and Aseer, showcasing coastal escapes, mountain retreats, cultural events, and entertainment experiences.

Highlights included the Esports World Cup, Jeddah Season, and Aseer Season, which attracted global visitors with concerts, shows, and sporting events.

Building on the success of the Summer campaign, preparations are already underway for the launch of the Winter season, which will feature global events and innovative tourism products to continue boosting visitor numbers year-round.

