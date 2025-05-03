Saudi tourism: Ramadan drives visitor spending in Makkah

Saudi Arabia’s Holy Cities emerged as Ramadan’s top economic performers, according to Visa’s Travel Pulse Q1 2025, which reveals a 162 per cent surge in visitor spend on Visa cards in Makkah during the Holy Month.

The report highlights the growing role of religious tourism in supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy, a key pillar of The Kingdom Vision 2030.

From February 28 to March 30, Makkah and Madinah significantly outpaced Riyadh and Jeddah, reflecting the Holy Cities’ draw of religious travel during Ramadan.

Religious tourism in Saudi Arabia

In Makkah alone, average spend per visitor climbed to $449, up from $356 during the rest of the year.

Madinah followed with a 64 per cent increase in visitor spend.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “Beyond their religious significance Makkah and Madinah are also engines of economic growth. Our Travel Pulse data reveals that religious tourism is driving economic activity in Saudi Arabia and provides local businesses with unique insights into shopping behaviours and visitor profiles during the Holy Month.”

48 per cent of all Ramadan visitors came from the GCC, with the UAE leading the charge:

UAE: 51 per cent rise in visitors, 95 per cent increase in spend

Qatar: 12 per cent rise in visitors, 26 per cent increase in spend

Kazakhstan (64 per cent), South Africa (56 per cent), and Egypt (19 per cent) posted the highest increases in traveller numbers.

Dining (27 per cent), retail (25 per cent) and fashion (10 per cent) were the top spend categories and activity peaked after Iftar, with most visitors heading to malls and restaurants. The second half of Ramadan saw higher transaction volumes, leading into Eid.

Bailoun added: “For merchants in Saudi Arabia, there’s a real opportunity to reimagine how they engage with religious travellers. By extending hours during peak post-iftar times, embracing digital payments, and curating offerings that resonate with GCC and emerging market visitors, they can help turn their journey into a seamless experience—while contributing to the Kingdom’s digital commerce agenda.”