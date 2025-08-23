Saudi travellers 2025: Europe tops Wego searches as domestic bookings reach 35 per cent

Saudi travellers are showing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom, according to Wego summer 2025 travel insights.

Wego reports sustained interest in Europe for summer 2025. The most-searched destinations this season are Baku, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, London, Moscow and Milan, with Milan up 25 per cent year on year in travel searches.

Other cities continue to attract hundreds of thousands of searches, underscoring Europe’s enduring appeal for Saudi holidaymakers.

Wego Saudi travel trends

Hotels remain the clear favourite, accounting for 80.5 per cent of all property searches by Saudis heading to Europe in 2025. Apartments (7.06 per cent), aparthotels (3.70 per cent) and hostels/backpacker options (3.36 per cent) follow.

Luxury is high on the agenda: nearly 45 per cent of hotel searches focus on four-star properties, while five-star hotels capture 18.72 per cent of interest.

Wego data shows domestic travel captured 35.1 per cent of all summer bookings in 2025, a 5.66 per cent increase in share versus last year—reflecting growing interest in the Kingdom’s cultural, natural and leisure offerings.

Trip styles remain diversified:

Solo trips: 68.3 per cent

Couple trips: 16.02 per cent

Family trips (7.93 per cent

The most-booked domestic destinations are Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Al Madinah and Jazan.

Standout growth includes Al Madinah (+37.18 per cent YoY), Dammam (+23.13 per cent), Riyadh (+19.37 per cent) and Jeddah (+18.61 per cent).

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Colour Your Summer” 2025 programme is delivering coastal and mountain escapes, major events and exclusive offers across multiple regions—giving travellers compelling reasons to stay local. Jeddah Season 2025 spans seven destinations across the city with family entertainment, beaches and cultural shows along the waterfront, turning the Red Sea coast into a summer-long attraction.