Saudia Airlines transports 17.5m passengers in H1 2025 with world-leading on-time performance

Saudia Airlines has reported a strong performance for the first half of 2025, carrying more than 17.5m passengers — a 7.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024 — as the airline continues its growth trajectory across domestic and international markets.

According to the carrier’s latest operational report, more than 100,000 flights were operated across four continents, up 4 per cent year-on-year, with more than 293,000 flight hours recorded.

The airline also achieved an impressive on-time performance rate of 89.6 per cent, topping global rankings in both March and June 2025, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Saudia international and domestic growth

International passengers: More than 9.6m, a 5 per cent increase, supported by upwards of 43,700 international flights (+3 per cent)

More than 9.6m, a 5 per cent increase, supported by upwards of 43,700 international flights (+3 per cent) Domestic passengers: 7.9m, up 10 per cent, across more than 56,000 flights

These numbers reflect Saudia’s expanding reach and operational efficiency, backed by its fleet of 148 aircraft and bolstered by the airline’s strategy to connect global travellers to the Kingdom.

Saudia is poised for further expansion with the planned delivery of 117 new aircraft in the coming years. These will increase seat capacity on existing routes, enable access to new global destinations and strengthen air connectivity in line with Saudi Arabia’s national objectives across tourism, entertainment, sports, and Hajj and Umrah.