Seed Group partners with B2B travel platform Tumodo to advance UAE business travel management

Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, announced a strategic partnership with Tumodo , an online travel management platform, to optimise business travel operations and improve cost control for companies across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

With Seed Group’s strong ties with government and corporate organisations, along with its deep- rooted market knowledge, the collaboration will enable Tumodo to scale its operations and expand its presence across the MENA region, the company said.

In the coming months, the alliance will empower regional and UAE-based businesses with next- generation corporate travel solutions, it said.

“With their expertise and strong regional presence combined with our technology, the business travel landscape in the region is set to become even more seamless and advanced,” said Sergey Karmalito, General Manager at Tumodo UAE.

“Companies will be able to significantly enhance their operational efficiency and financial performance by managing corporate travel through Tumodo,” he added.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said with the business travel sector in MENA at an upward rise, Tumodo’s AI automation and integration-ready solutions will bring immense value to enterprises seeking smarter, leaner, and more secure travel management.

“Welcoming Tumodo into our roster of partners is consistent with our drive to support technology-driven businesses that enhance operational efficiency in the UAE and broader region,” he said.

Tumado’s platform supports corporate clients in managing business travel through tools for booking, budgeting, reporting, and compliance.

Among its key features are real-time data analytics, integration with accounting systems, and continuous customer support.

Besides the UAE, Tumodo has operations in Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia.