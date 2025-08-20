Sharjah’s Shurooq invests $81.7mn in luxury eco-retreats promoting wellness and slow travel

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has invested over AED 300 million (US$81.7 million) to develop the ‘ Sharjah Collection ’, a portfolio of seven luxury eco-retreats designed to offer restorative experiences rooted in nature, heritage, and sustainability.

Together, these seven retreats offer 154 high-end accommodation units across Sharjah’s most breathtaking landscapes – from coastal mangroves and desert dunes to mountain valleys and heritage villages.

Shurooq’s investment taps into the increasing global demand for wellness-focused, and slow, meaningful travel.

Luxury eco-retreats transform Sharjah’s tourism landscape

The Sharjah Collection, operated and developed by Shurooq, reflects the emirate’s broader vision for sustainable development. Each retreat is a sanctuary of cultural authenticity and ecological balance. It offers travellers opportunities to disconnect from the noise of modern life and reconnect with self, place, and purpose.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, commented: “Our hospitality projects are built on a vision that goes beyond traditional tourism. They serve as living bridges between the visitor and the place – preserving heritage while reintroducing local identity in a contemporary form.

“From the start, we have been intentional in designing each destination within the Sharjah Collection to reflect the unique environmental, geographical, and cultural character of its location, offering visitors an experience that is both authentic and immersive.

“Whether it was desert dunes, mountain ranges, or coastal landscapes, Sharjah’s natural diversity has provided fertile ground for hospitality projects that resonate with the spirit of each site. The Sharjah Collection is a strategic expression of this vision, with every retreat designed to echo its surroundings and provide a deeply rooted experience blending cultural richness with natural beauty.”

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq. Image: Supplied

Among the highlights is Al Faya Retreat, set in the heart of Mleiha’s desert. This includes two repurposed 1960s buildings, which were once a clinic and a grocery store adjacent to the UAE’s first fuel station. They have been turned into a boutique retreat of five rooms with panoramic desert views, and guests are able to enjoy contemporary dining and curated desert trails.

The Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba is located within a coastal mangrove reserve, which is managed in close collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA). The retreat offer 40 sea-facing luxury tents in a nature-first setting that promotes conservation through low-impact design and sustainable materials.

Within Mleiha National Park (MNP), Moon Retreat is a leading glamping destination, offering 10 geodesic domes and six premium tents. Activities include stargazing, yoga, horse riding, and guided desert explorations with MNP’s dedicated team.

Najd Al Meqsar, in Khorfakkan’s Wadi Wishi, features seven luxury heritage units built within restored homes over 100 years old, overlooking ancient mountains and petroglyphs dating back thousands of years. Developed in collaboration with ‘Mubadara’, the retreat includes access to a 300-year-old fort and scenic hiking trails leading to Al Rafisah Dam.

In the nearby historic core of Khorfakkan, Al Rayaheen Retreat comprises 19 restored heritage homes redesigned in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Among them is the home of the Al Mushtaghil family, now transformed into a central guest facility with a traditional restaurant, palm-lined courtyards, and community spaces that blend historic preservation with modern comfort.

Launching in Q4 2025, Nomad introduces a new eco-retreat concept to Sharjah’s east coast. Situated in Kalba’s mountainous valleys near the Kalba Nature Reserve, the retreat will feature 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers – designed and manufactured locally. In addition to promoting community enterprise, the off-grid design provides full immersion into nature while safeguarding local ecosystems.

A no-WiFi, lights-off approach enhances digital disconnection and night-sky visibility, encouraging mindfulness and environmental awareness.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is projected to exceed US$1 trillion in 2025, while the ‘slow travel’ movement, which is growing at approximately 10 per cent annually, is redefining how travellers engage with destinations, placing value on time, tranquillity, and cultural depth. Condé Nast Traveller named slow travel one of the defining travel trends of 2025.