Sirene by GAIA expands to Egypt’s North Coast with branded residences and luxury hotel

Fundamental Hospitality, the Dubai-based group behind Sirene by GAIA, is bringing its acclaimed beach club and lifestyle concept to Egypt’s North Coast in Hacienda Heneish.

Set to open in 2027, the project was done in partnership with leading Egyptian developer Palm Hills and will include a beach club, branded residences, and a luxury hotel. This marks Fundamental Hospitality’s first foray into real estate development, and the latest move in the group’s international expansion following its blockbuster launch at J1 Beach in Dubai in late 2024.

Sirene by GAIA recorded over 250,000 visitors within four months of launching at J1 Beach in Dubai. The Egypt location will adopt a similar multizone layout, featuring dining areas, beach facilities, private cabanas, and a pool, within the Hacienda Heneish development on the North Coast.

“This marks a major development for the Group,” said Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality. “We’ll be expanding into hotels and residences, and Hacienda Heneish is the perfect location. We will be incorporating one of our ‘Made in Dubai’ brands into this project.”

The move comes amid surging Gulf investment into Egypt’s real estate and tourism sectors, most notably the landmark $35 billion deal signed in February between the Egyptian government and a UAE-led consortium spearheaded by ADQ, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The agreement will see the development of Ras El Hekma, a vast 170 million square metre stretch of coastline west of Alexandria, into a world-class residential and tourism hub — in what is now Egypt’s largest-ever foreign direct investment deal.

Egypt’s North Coast, historically a seasonal domestic destination, is undergoing rapid transformation into a regional hotspot for luxury real estate, with developers racing to capture demand from high-net-worth individuals across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The influx of Gulf capital has led to a wave of upscale projects, from private beach communities and five-star resorts to branded residences and yacht marinas.

“Egypt’s North Coast is becoming the ‘St. Tropez of the Northern Mediterranean’,” Kuzin added. “I believe there is a real opportunity to create a truly iconic and unforgettable venue and experience for all visitors, which in turn will also raise the tourism bar in Egypt as a whole.”

“We’re excited to expand Sirene’s global footprint and bring our world-class beach club concept to many of the vibrant world hotspots, starting in the heart of Egypt’s North Coast.”

Ismail Mansour, Vice Chairman of Palm Hills, added that they aim to “play a key role in advancing Egypt’s tourism industry”.

The upcoming project, including the first Sirene-branded residences and hotel, will retain the brand’s distinctive Cycladic-meets-Mediterranean aesthetic.

No pricing or unit numbers have been disclosed.