Revealed: Skytrax names world’s best airlines for 2025

Skytrax has crowned Qatar Airways as the big winner of the 2025 World Airline Awards.

The prestigious awards, dubbed the “Oscars of the aviation industry”, recognise airline excellence and Qatar Airways was named “Airline of the Year” for a record ninth time.

In addition to clinching the top global title, Qatar Airways also secured a number of key category wins:

World’s Best Business Class

Best Airline in the Middle East

World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge (Al Mourjan Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport)

Qatar Airways named ‘Airline of the Year’ 2025

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “Being named the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax for the ninth time is an extraordinary honour. This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline.

“To retain this title in a highly competitive and ever-evolving global industry reflects the relentless efforts across every part of the business, from the frontline to behind-the-scenes, the passion and commitment of our people continue to set new standards in aviation.

“We are equally proud to have been named the Best Airline in the Middle East, to once again hold the title of the World’s Best Business Class, and to be recognised for offering the Best Business Class Airline Lounge experience globally.

“These accolades reaffirm our ambition not only to lead, but to redefine what exceptional service means in aviation. Whether on the ground or in the air, we strive to deliver a seamless, elevated journey that anticipates the needs of our passengers and reflects the highest standards of quality, comfort, and innovation.”

Regional airlines Emirates and Saudi Arabian Airlines also featured in the top 20, as Gulf carriers continue to impress.

Skytrax Top 20 World Airlines in 2025

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

Emirates

ANA All Nippon Airways

Turkish Airlines

Korean Air

Air France

Japan Airlines

Hainan Airlines

Swiss Int’l Air Lines

EVA Air

British Airways

Qantas Airways

Lufthansa

Virgin Atlantic

Saudi Arabian Airlines

STARLUX Airlines

Air Canada

Iberia

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “It is a fabulous achievement for Qatar Airways to win the World’s Best Airline title for 2025, the ninth time they have triumphed in the awards history.

“Qatar Airways achieved excellent results across many award categories, with their Business Class winning the World’s Best Business Class, and their Al Mourjan Garden Lounge named the World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge.

“We congratulate Qatar Airways on these successes which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff.”

Other notable results from the 2025 World Airline Awards include

The World’s Most Family Friendly Airlines 2025

Lufthansa

British Airways

Emirates

The World’s Best Inflight Entertainment 2025

Cathay Pacific Airways

Emirates

Qatar Airways

The World’s Best First Class 2025

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

Air France

The World’s Best Business Class 2025

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

The World’s Best Premium Economy Class 2025

Virgin Atlantic

Japan Airlines

Emirates

The World’s Best Economy Class 2025

Cathay Pacific

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

The independent and impartial World Airline Awards are based on the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey, with costs of the survey and awards paid by Skytrax. Airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. The online survey operated from September 2024 to May 2025, and more than 100 customer nationalities participated. All survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect and ineligible entries deleted. Over 325 airlines feature in the survey results.