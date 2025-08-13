UAE airlines add 15 new destinations as passenger numbers hit 75.4m

UAE airlines have expanded their global footprint with 15 new destinations in the first half of 2025, helping drive passenger numbers at the nation’s airports to 75.4 million.

The growth cements the country’s position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, with both passenger traffic and air cargo volumes climbing.

The UAE’s civil aviation sector continued its strong growth trajectory in the first half of 2025, according to the latest performance indicators from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

UAE airports and airlines

Airports across the country handled 75.4m passengers between January and June, up 5 per cent from 71.7m in the same period of 2024.

January was the busiest month, with more than 13.7m travellers passing through UAE terminals.

UAE national airlines strengthened the country’s status as a leading global aviation hub, adding 15 new destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East during the first half of the year.

New routes included cities in:

Russia

Czech Republic

Poland

Armenia

Kazakhstan

Vietnam

Cambodia

Turkey

Iran

Egypt

Croatia

Ethiopia

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said: “Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to enhance its global and regional standing as an international aviation hub, posting unprecedented growth rates driven by innovative national initiatives and strategies.

“This has significantly strengthened the country’s competitiveness and leadership in this vital sector, which today represents a key pillar for driving economic growth, diversifying income sources, and supporting trade, tourism, investment, and job creation across all aviation-linked sectors.

“The performance indicators for the first half of 2025 reflect the resilience and sustainability of the aviation sector, as well as the competitiveness of the UAE’s airports, national carriers, and air navigation services.

“We see aviation as a bridge connecting the UAE to the world and a key enabler for achieving our long-term economic objectives.

“We will continue working to expand the country’s air connectivity with global markets, supported by a flexible and advanced regulatory framework, ambitious open skies policies, and ongoing infrastructure development plans.”

Air traffic movements totalled 531,000 in H1 2025, up 6.2 per cent from nearly 500,000 in the same period last year.

Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Mumbai, and Bahrain were the busiest destinations for weekly flights to and from the UAE.

The country’s airports handled more than 2.2m tonnes of air cargo, an increase of 4.74 per cent year-on-year, with national carriers responsible for 67 per cent of the total freight volume.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said: “Thanks to the guidance and unwavering support of our wise leadership, the aviation sector is advancing steadily towards greater growth and prosperity.

“These positive indicators highlight the strength of our aviation infrastructure and the effectiveness of integrated efforts by all our partners — including airports, airlines, and air navigation service providers.

“We are proud to continue achieving stable growth rates in both passenger and cargo traffic, supported by ambitious development projects to keep pace with this expansion.

“The total passenger handling capacity of the country’s airports now exceeds 160 million, and we are confident that the aviation sector will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the national economy, boosting tourism and trade, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading air transport hub regionally and globally.”

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia announce further suspensions and cancellations of flights to and from UAE

UAE aviation performance – H1 2025