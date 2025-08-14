by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inTravel & HospitalityCulture & SocietyLatest NewsNewsUAE

UAE announces major new passport rule

New rule doubles UAE passport renewal window from six months to one year, offering greater flexibility for travel and official transactions

by Staff Writer
UAE Passport Climbs to 8th in Global Rankings
UAE passport holders can now travel to 185 destinations without needing a prior visa. Image: Shutterstock

UAE citizens will now be able to renew their passports up to one year before the expiry date, following a new decision by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Previously, the renewal period was limited to six months before expiry.

The updated rule — announced by ICP Chairman Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi — comes into effect Monday, August 18, 2025, and will be available via the Authority’s smart services platform.

UAE passport renewal

Al Shamsi said the move will improve citizens’ quality of life by allowing them to plan international travel further in advance, complete official transactions without delays, and increase the use of secure digital documents.

He also highlighted the UAE passport’s position as the world’s most powerful and trusted travel document, saying the decision will enhance its global standing and reinforce the country’s leadership in passport issuance and renewal systems.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.