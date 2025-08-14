UAE announces major new passport rule

UAE citizens will now be able to renew their passports up to one year before the expiry date, following a new decision by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Previously, the renewal period was limited to six months before expiry.

The updated rule — announced by ICP Chairman Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi — comes into effect Monday, August 18, 2025, and will be available via the Authority’s smart services platform.

UAE passport renewal

Al Shamsi said the move will improve citizens’ quality of life by allowing them to plan international travel further in advance, complete official transactions without delays, and increase the use of secure digital documents.

He also highlighted the UAE passport’s position as the world’s most powerful and trusted travel document, saying the decision will enhance its global standing and reinforce the country’s leadership in passport issuance and renewal systems.