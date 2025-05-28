UAE Eid Al Adha travel bookings rise 15% as short-haul beach destinations surge

Travel demand from the UAE is climbing ahead of Eid Al Adha , with dnata Travel reporting a 15 per cent increase in holiday bookings compared to the same period last year.

The company said overall travel demand during the Eid break is 30 per cent higher compared to regular periods, reflecting appetite for outbound travel during key public holidays.

“Eid continues to be one of the busiest travel periods in the UAE, and this year is no exception. We’re seeing consistent year-on-year growth, driven by travellers who are increasingly strategic about how they plan their holidays,” Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure at dnata Travel said.

Maldives, Turkey lead UAE travellers’ Eid Al Adha destination choices for 2025

Short-haul beach destinations dominate the bookings, with most trips averaging around four days.

The most booked destinations include Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan – all reachable within a four- to six-hour flight from the UAE.

“The data shows a clear preference for short-haul travel during Eid, with most trips averaging around four days. Travellers are being intentional – choosing destinations that offer convenience and value now, while planning longer, more in-depth holidays for the summer season from July onward,” Ketait said.

While short-haul escapes remain popular, dnata Travel also notes demand for longer-haul destinations such as Italy, France and Spain in the West, as well as Thailand and Japan in the East.

Trip duration trends show that travellers are booking around four days for nearby getaways, and up to six days for distant holidays, depending on the destination.

To cater to the demand, dnata Travel has launched curated Eid holiday packages that combine value and flexibility for families, couples, and solo travellers:

Sri Lanka from AED 2,730 per person – return airfare, 3-night stay at Avani Kalutara Resort with daily breakfast

Thailand from AED 2,810 per person – return airfare, 3-night stay at Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi with daily breakfast

Turkey from AED 2,990 per person – return airfare, 3-night stay at Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus with daily breakfast

Maldives from AED 4,090 per person – return airfare, 3-night stay at Kuramathi Maldives with daily breakfast and return speedboat transfers

Mauritius from AED 6,270 per person – return airfare, 3-night stay at The Westin Mauritius Turtle Bay Resort & Spa with daily breakfast and dinner

Travellers are encouraged to book early, as limited availability and rising demand are expected to drive bookings over the coming days.

More offers are available online and across dnata Travel’s retail outlets in the UAE.