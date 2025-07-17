UAE flights: Emirates announces major travel update

Emirates has announced it will resume flights from the UAE to Iran.

Flights were suspended last month following escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

To ensure the safety of passengers, employees and operations the flights were stopped. The airline has confirmed the date for return flights to Iran.

Emirates UAE to Iran flights

In a statement, the airline said: “Emirates will resume operations to/from Tehran effective July 18, 2025 with a daily flight.

“Customers with a confirmed booking to Tehran will be accepted to travel from the point of origin. Customers holding a confirmed booking with flydubai from Dubai to Iran will also be accepted to travel from the point of origin.

“Please check flight timings on the flight status page before you travel. If rebooking is required, customers must contact their travel agencies”.