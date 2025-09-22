UAE Future Food Forum 2025: F&B industry projected to triple to $43.98bn by 2029

The UAE’s Future Food Forum will return to Dubai this month under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, bringing together global leaders across the food value chain.

Returning for its seventh edition on September 23–24 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, the event will convene decision makers from across the global food value chain to align strategies for resilient and sustainable food systems.

The Forum coincides with strong momentum in the UAE’s food and beverage sector, which surged in value to $13bn (AED47.7bn) in H1 2024.

UAE Future Food Forum 2025

The UAE food sector is projected to nearly triple to $43.98bn (AED161.6bn) by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 17.09 per cent.

Abdullah Bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the UAE’s adoption of cutting-edge solutions to drive the industry’s growth and strengthen food security.

He said the Forum reflects the nation’s commitment to supporting global partnerships and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and academia.

The Minister noted that the UAE Food Cluster is a promising economic model, supporting new generations of producers and farmers to adopt best practices in food and agriculture.

The Cluster serves as a national strategic initiative designed to unify stakeholders across the ecosystem and advance the UAE’s food security and sustainability agenda.

This year’s Forum aims to deepen global connectivity, linking the UAE with food ecosystems in Africa, Central Asia, and Europe.

Key initiatives include the launch of a Knowledge Hub to share insights and best practices, and a Global Buyers Programme to connect local producers with international markets.

With the UAE serving as a gateway to the $65bn (AED238.7bn) GCC market, these programmes are designed to strengthen supply chains and fortify the nation’s position as a regional hub for trade and food security.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Cluster Board, said: “The food ecosystem today is increasingly driven by the convergence of trade, technology, policy, and production. Future Food Forum 2025 offers a single-point agenda where these priorities can be unified with a clear forward-looking direction.

“We are keen to strengthen the UAE’s position in global food trade while contributing to robust and more connected food ecosystems on a global scale.”

Speakers at this year’s Forum will include senior regional and international leaders such as:

Rania Abou Samra, Vice President and Head of Innovation & R&D at Nestlé Middle East and North Africa

Dr. Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at Bühler Group

Tom Harvey, General Manager – Commercial at Spinneys

Jens Michel, CEO of Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD

Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of the Emirates Growth Fund

Muhammed Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group

Rami Habbal, Chief Executive Officer at GS1 UAE

The two-day programme will feature ministerial sessions, technical panels, CEO dialogues, and stakeholder roundtables.

Key topics include trade opportunities under CEPA agreements, supply chain resilience, Industry 4.0 and digital transformation in food manufacturing, and innovations in nutrition and emerging food categories.

As the global food and beverage sector expands, outcomes from the Forum in Dubai are expected to lay the foundation for stronger international collaboration, supporting the UAE’s ambition to make the industry a pillar of economic diversification and reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in the global food economy.