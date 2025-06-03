UAE homegrown chicken brand BonBird opens in Abu Dhabi 

The 1,000 sq ft site seats up to 60 guests and features a feel-good space to indulge in from 10 AM to 1 AM daily.

BonBird’s expansion into Abu Dhabi is part of the parent company Yolk Brands’ broader mission to take its quick-service restaurant (QSR) concepts to every major UAE neighbourhood and beyond.

BonBird marks Abu Dhabi debut

Having already regionally expanded in the past year, the premium fried chicken concept’s Abu Dhabi debut strengthens its ambitions to dominate the fried chicken scene regionally and globally.

Launched in 2023 by UAE-based Yolk Brands, BonBird has made a quick and fast-growing footprint across the region. In April, Yolk Brands announced a partnership with City Restaurants Group to bring 50 BonBird locations to the UK, the largest QSR franchise deal ever signed by a UAE brand.

“Bringing BonBird to Abu Dhabi is a major milestone in our broader vision for the brand and one we’ve been excited about for a long time. As the capital of the UAE, it’s a key city in our roadmap and plays an important role in accelerating our national growth. Since launching BonBird, we’ve always believed in its potential to scale across borders, and this new opening is just another step in what’s shaping up to be a very big year for us,” Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of parent company Yolk Brands said in a statement.

The new Abu Dhabi branch comes with easy parking access via Ahmed Bin Abulaziz Al Mubarak Street, convenient pit stops for dining and delivery.

Online delivery is also available via Deliveroo and Talabat, with live service from day one.