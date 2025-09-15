UAE hotels welcome 16.1 million guests in first half of 2025

The UAE ‘s hotel establishments accommodated more than 16.1 million guests during the first six months of 2025, according to Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. The figure represents a growth of 5.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

He stressed that the hospitality sector achieved outstanding performance in the past period, reflecting its resilience and ability to sustain growth, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s tourism environment, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The minister revealed the statistics whilst chairing the third meeting of the Hospitality Advisory Council for 2025.

Representatives from public and private sectors attended the session, including directors and heads of major national and international hotel establishments operating across the country.

The council examined key performance indicators of the hospitality sector during the first half of the year.

Members discussed national initiatives and programmes designed to develop the hospitality industry in the UAE and enhance investment opportunities. These efforts contribute to cementing the country’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

Al Marri confirmed that the sector continues to achieve growth rates that reflect its attractiveness and competitiveness at regional and global levels.

“Thanks to the wise leadership’s directives, continues to achieve increasing growth rates that reflect its attractiveness and competitiveness at both regional and global levels,” the statement said citing Al Marri.

This success, he noted, comes as a result of the integration of efforts between the public and private sectors, which form a fundamental pillar in strengthening the sector’s sustainability, the statement added.

The meeting reviewed additional performance metrics for the hospitality sector. Hotel nights reached 56 million during the period, marking growth of 7.3 per cent.

The average length of stay stood at 3.5 nights. The UAE operates 1,243 hotel establishments offering more than 216,000 rooms.

The Hospitality Advisory Council meeting focused on reviewing performance results and discussing programmes aimed at developing the UAE’s hospitality industry and enhancing investment opportunities in the sector.