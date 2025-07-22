UAE passport ranks as 8th most powerful globally

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has solidified its position among the world’s most powerful passports, climbing to 8th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index – a remarkable rise from 42nd a decade ago that reflects the country’s expanding diplomatic reach and visa liberalisation efforts.
UAE passport holders can now travel to 185 destinations without a prior visa, making it the highest-ranked Middle Eastern nation and the only major riser to break into the global Top 10 in recent years.
The Henley Passport Index, which is compiled from exclusive travel data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), shows an increasing shift in global mobility power towards Asia and the Gulf region, with emerging economies making steady gains as traditional Western powers experience declines.
“The UAE stands out as a model of strategic diplomacy,” said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners. “Its rise reflects years of consistent efforts to build reciprocal visa agreements.”
Top 10 most powerful passports — 2025 Henley Passport Index
- Singapore – 193 destinations
- Japan, South Korea – 190
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Ireland – 189
- Sweden, Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway – 188
- Greece, Switzerland, New Zealand – 187
- United Kingdom – 186
- Malta – 185
- United Arab Emirates – 185
- Czechia – 184
- United States, Canada, Australia, Hungary – 182
Gulf and Asian nations driving mobility growth
Alongside the UAE’s gains, Saudi Arabia has added four new visa-free destinations in 2025, increasing its total to 91 and lifting it four places to 54th.
China has also significantly expanded its visa openness, now granting visa-free entry to 75 countries, including all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, various South American nations, and some European states — helping boost mobility for GCC citizens.
India has climbed eight spots to 77th, while China ranks 60th, both among the fastest risers in recent years.
Decline of traditional passport powers
By contrast, the United States has slipped to 10th place, offering visa-free access to 182 destinations, its lowest ranking in two decades. The United Kingdom now ranks 6th, down from first place in 2015.
Other countries experiencing declines include Venezuela, which fell 15 places to 45th, and Canada, which dropped four spots.
“Passport power increasingly reflects active diplomacy and global engagement. Citizens from traditional powers like the US and UK are seeking alternative citizenship and residence options amid rising geopolitical uncertainty,” said Steffen.