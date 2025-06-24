UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman flight delays as airspace closures cause travel disruption at Gulf airports

Airlines, airports and aviation authorities in the UAE and across the GCC announced travel disruption amid temporary airspace closures and rescheduled flights.

The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain all saw temporary closures of airspace following a targeted rocket of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

As Governments closed airspace, some airlines announced suspended flights to and from the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

UAE airport updates

Airports across the UAE advised passengers to check with airlines to confirm flights after temporary pauses to travel.

In a statement Dubai Airports said it had “resumed full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause. The safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority.

Dubai Airports has resumed full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause. The safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority.



While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 23, 2025

“While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Travellers are advised to stay informed by checking regularly with their airlines for the latest updates”.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said: “The safety of our travellers is our foremost priority. As of June 24, 2025, in light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport”.

Sharjah Airport took to social media to tell passangers: “Sharjah Airport advises all passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information, as a number of flights have been cancelled or delayed today due to airspace closures in certain areas.

“We strongly encourage passengers to contact airlines directly to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport”.

Dubai carrier Emirates said it had rerouted several flights enroute to the UAE.

It said: “Due to the recent regional situation, a number of Emirates flights were rerouted enroute to Dubai on June 23, but there were no diversions.

“After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas.

“Some flights may incur delays due to longer re‑routings or airspace congestion, but Emirates’ teams are working hard to keep to schedule and minimise any disruption or inconvenience to our customers”.

Earlier, Emirates shared an updated list of suspended flights on its website.

In an official statement, it said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday 30 June 2025

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

Etihad has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Israel until July 15 and cancelled selected flights in the region.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said: “Etihad has suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) until and including 15 July.

“Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“This remains a highly dynamic situation, and further changes or disruption, including sudden airspace closures or operational impact, may occur at short notice. Etihad continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary precautions”.

The Abu Dhabi carrier also announced the following flights were cancelled:

EY651 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

EY663 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi

EY575 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi

EY690 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat and EY691 from Muscat

Air Arabia has seen major disruption to flights to and from Sharjah.

The airline’s latest advisory said: “Due to the escalating situation and airspace closures across the region, some flights may experience disruptions.

“Customers are advised to check their flight status for the latest updates prior to heading to the airport. Affected passengers will be notified directly via SMS and email. Air Arabia remains fully committed to the safety of our customers and crew, and we continue to closely monitor the situation”.

Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the following countries, as follows:

Iran: Until and including Monday, June 30

Iraq: Until and including Monday, June 30

Russia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Armenia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Georgia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Azerbaijan: Until and including Monday, June 30

Jordan: Until and including Thursday, June 26

UAE-carrier flydubai shared an updated list of suspended flights.

As of July 23, flydubai said: “Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports until June 30:

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Syria

St. Petersburg

“Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates. Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority”.

Qatar shuts then reopens airspace

As part of Qatar’s commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace.

It came as part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised in a statement Monday that official authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority later announced the resumption of air traffic in the airspace of the State of Qatar and the return of the atmosphere to normal, after taking the necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Accordingly, Qatar Airways announced a short halt to flights in and out of the country.

After resuming flights, the national carrier said: “Qatar Airways confirms the re-opening of airspace in the State of Qatar.

“We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations as quickly as possible.

“As usual operations resume, we anticipate significant delays to our flight schedule. We would advise passengers to check qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile application ahead of travel.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority”.

Kuwait shuts then reopens airspace

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced a temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of the country.

After the short closure, the DGCA then announced the re-opening of Kuwaiti airspace and resumption of air traffic to and from Kuwait International Airport.

In a press release, the DGCA said the move came in collaboration with Kuwaiti relevant bodies and in continued cooperation with concerned regional and international agencies and following the stabilization of the surrounding situation.

The DGCA added that the decision also reflects its keenness on ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in the Kuwaiti airspace and considering the precise assessments of specialised teams in cooperation with relevant local and international bodies.

Kuwait Airways suspended all departing flights until further notice, citing passenger safety and compliance with national aviation directives.

The airline also announced the diversion of incoming flights to alternate airports due to closed airspace. Rerouted flights included:

KU162 from Geneva

KU168 from Paris

KU126 from Sarajevo

KU114 from Manchester

KU198 from Baku

KU174 from Munich

KU102 and KU108 from London

KU164 from Milan

The airline confirmed that all diverted aircraft landed safely.

Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways confirmed that flights in and out of Kuwait are suspended until further notice. In a statement, it said: “Due to the closure of Kuwait’s airspace, all Jazeera Airways flights are suspended or delayed until further notice. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.

“Passengers booked to travel from or to Kuwait are requested not to report to the airport unless notified. Flight operations on several other routes will also be affected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will notify affected passengers of any schedule changes. We also recommend checking your flight status before heading to the airport”.

Bahrain temporarily shuts airspace

The Civil Aviation Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced the complete reopening of airspace in the skies of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It came after a short closure of Bahraini airspace after the department of Civil Aviation Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced the temporary suspension of air navigation in the skies of the Kingdom as a precautionary measure in light of recent regional developments.

National carrier Gulf Air said: “Gulf Air announces the resumption of its flights following the reopening of Bahrain airspace. We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding”.

Oman Airlines suspend flights

Oman’s SalamAir and Oman Air announced temporary suspensions of flights to some Gulf countries.

A statement from Oman Air said: “In light of recent developments in the region, Oman Air flights to and from Manama, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait have been temporarily suspended.

“Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer paths. The airline asks its guests to check their flight status on our website at Omanair.com before leaving for the airport”.

SalamAir also shared an official statement, saying: “Due to the current situation in the region and the closure of the airspace, SalamAir flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Qatar are temporarily suspended.

“Other SalamAir flights may experience delays due to these disruptions; passengers are requested to check the latest updates on SalamAir.com prior to arriving at the airport.

“We are closely monitoring the developments of the situation, and we will resume flights when possible”.