UAE residents plan holidays around sporting events, Hyatt survey finds

Forty-five per cent of UAE residents would plan an entire holiday around a sporting event, a new report finds.

The research, conducted by Perspectus Global during March 2025 among 2,100 UAE respondents, found that individuals plan to participate in an average of 12 sporting activities and attend seven events as spectators over the next year.

UAE sports travel boom

According to the survey commissioned by Hyatt, 45 per cent of UAE residents say attending live sporting events is one of life’s pleasures, and 30 per cent would travel thousands of miles to experience an event.

Additionally, 27 per cent say they would pay a premium to stay in a hotel that enhances their event experience, from location and amenities to atmosphere.

Football remains the most travelled-for sport at 52 per cent, but interest in cricket (29 per cent), cycling (28 per cent), swimming (27 per cent), and bodybuilding (21 per cent) reflects a sports culture across the region.

Stephen Ansell, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, said: “Sports-tripping is reaching fever pitch, and we are increasingly seeing more travellers, with a passion for building their holidays around watching live sporting events, stay in Hyatt properties. Whether people are discovering a new destination, or revisiting a firm favourite, travelling to watch sporting events offers the perfect opportunity for fans to enjoy a unique event as well as the wider experiences a city has to offer.”

The survey found that 52 per cent of respondents say proximity to sports venues is a factor when booking a hotel, whilst 30 per cent are inspired to stay in hotels frequented by athletes or sports teams. One in three value onsite facilities or access to fan zones.

Hyatt has observed a shift across its regional properties, where travel is centred around sporting events.

Travellers seek stays that support their performance and well-being, from proximity to venues and recovery facilities, to nutrition dining and spaces designed to support performance.

F1, football fuel UAE’s hotel boom

Events like Formula 1 and football fixtures have driven occupancy levels across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, indicating that sport has become part of the region’s identity.

The desire to travel extends beyond the spectator experience. Two in five UAE residents say they love travelling to take part in competitive sports. For many, these trips are about personal health and fulfilment as much as competition.

Whether it’s maintaining fitness routines (40 per cent), developing discipline (33 per cent) or spending time with family and friends, these journeys help people redefine what it means to relax.

Travellers blend movement with meaning, creating holidays where sport, well-being, and connection intersect.

The mindset influences business travel. 42 per cent of UAE respondents say the ability to practise sport during a work trip is an incentive, and 40 per cent try to combine attendance or participation in sporting events with business schedules.

Whether it’s squeezing in a morning swim, catching a match after meetings, or joining a cycling group between conferences, professionals aren’t abandoning their well-being goals whilst travelling, the report said.

Hotels that provide the balance of productivity and wellness, with services and fitness amenities, are meeting the expectations of these travellers.