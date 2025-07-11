UAE summer 2025: flydubai announces limited-time deals for six destinations

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced summer holiday packages to six coastal destinations.

With bookings available until July 25 for travel by August 31, 2025, the packages include return flights and hotel stays of up to three nights, targeting passengers travelling from the UAE.

flydubai Holidays describes the offerings as providing customers with options to “explore new places and unwind this summer.”

flydubai’s top beach destinations

Batumi, Georgia features as the entry-level option at AED 1,899 per person. The Black Sea city combines European influences with beach life, offering a palm-lined promenade, historic old town and mountain backdrop.

Krabi, Thailand is priced at AED 3,149 per person. The destination includes limestone cliffs, island-hopping opportunities and turquoise waters. Activities range from kayaking through mangroves to visits to Railay Beach.

Langkawi, Malaysia costs AED 2,899 per person. The island destination combines rainforest, beaches and adventure activities. Features include the Langkawi Sky Bridge, jungle ziplining and sunset cruises.

Mombasa, Kenya is available for AED 2,699 per person. The coastal city offers white-sand beaches, coral reefs and Swahili culture. Attractions include the old town, traditional dhow sailing and coastal experiences.

Al Alamein, Egypt is priced at AED 3,349 per person. Located on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, the destination combines heritage, leisure and beachside accommodation with access to historical landmarks.

The Maldives represents the premium option at AED 3,749 per person. The destination features white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and hospitality services, targeting customers seeking relaxation, water activities or romantic breaks.

flydubai Holidays operates as a one-stop platform where customers can select from curated holiday packages. The service includes flights and thousands of hotels, with options to add excursions, car rentals and additional services.

Customers from the UAE can book through the website. Alternative booking methods include messaging the dedicated WhatsApp number at +971 56 998 8950 or calling 600 545 445.

The company stated that terms and conditions apply to all packages. Prices and availability are subject to change, and pricing is based on two adults sharing a room.