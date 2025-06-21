UAE summer 2025: London, Rome, Cairo, Tokyo among popular choices for families

UAE families are transforming summer holidays into learning experiences, with search data revealing surge in bookings for destinations that combine education with travel, a new study finds.

According to Expedia, search patterns show families from the UAE are seeking destinations that offer educational value alongside traditional holiday experiences.

The trend spans multiple subjects including literature, history, technology, and environmental science.

London literature tours see 20% rise in UAE family bookings this summer

London leads literature-focused travel, with searches increasing by 20 per cent year-on-year.

The British capital offers access to the British Library, housing Shakespeare’s First Folio and Jane Austen’s handwritten letters.

Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre provides live performances of the playwright’s works, while Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station attracts families seeking literary connections.

Ancient history destinations show growth in both Rome and Cairo. Rome has experienced a 35 per cent increase in travel interest, drawing families to the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Vatican Museums, which display Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

Cairo follows with a 10 per cent rise in searches, with attractions including the Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum, featuring treasures from pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Florence dominates art education travel with searches rising 75 per cent. The Renaissance birthplace offers Michelangelo’s David sculpture at the Galleria dell’Accademia and Botticelli’s works at the Uffizi Gallery. Families can participate in hands-on workshops including fresco painting and sculpture.

Technology education drives Tokyo’s popularity, with searches jumping 50 per cent. The city provides access to the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan), teamLab Borderless Museum, and Akihabara electronics district. The DAWN Avatar Robot Café offers service by remotely operated robots.

Athens attracts philosophy-focused travellers with searches up 5 per cent. The city provides access to the Ancient Agora, where Socrates conducted debates, and the Acropolis housing the Parthenon.

The Hellenic Children’s Museum introduces philosophical concepts through interactive exhibits.

Environmental education drives Sydney’s appeal, with searches rising 65 per cent. The Australian Museum offers biodiversity and climate change education, while the Royal Botanic Garden provides sustainable gardening tours.

Access to the Great Barrier Reef via Queensland offers marine conservation lessons.

Tanzania experiences a 55 per cent increase in searches for zoology education. The country offers safari experiences in Serengeti National Park to observe the Great Migration and visits to Ngorongoro Crater for wildlife viewing.

Conservation programmes provide education on endangered species protection.

Architecture education fuels Barcelona’s growth, with searches surging 95 per cent. The city showcases Antoni Gaudí’s works including the Sagrada Família and Park Guell. The Barcelona Design Museum offers interactive exhibits on architectural evolution.

Iceland leads geological education travel with searches rising 160 per cent. The country provides access to the Golden Circle, including Thingvellir National Park where tectonic plates meet, and geothermal features at Geysir and Gullfoss. Families can explore Langjokull Ice Cave and visit the Lava Centre for volcanic education.

Accommodation options range from AED442 per night at Meriton Suites Kent Street in Sydney to AED1,857 per night at Starhotels Michelangelo in Rome.

The data reflects a shift from traditional summer holidays to experiences that combine education with travel, according to Expedia’s booking patterns.