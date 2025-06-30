UAE tops destination list as Saudi tourists spend $635 per card during Eid break

Travellers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia capitalised on this year’s extended Eid Al Adha break , transforming the six-day holiday from June 5-10 into an opportunity for cultural exploration both domestically and internationally.

The Kingdom simultaneously welcomed millions of foreign pilgrims during the Hajj season, driving continued growth in travel to Saudi Arabia and related expenditure.

According to Visa’s Travel Pulse: Eid Al Adha Edition, international travel by KSA residents increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Saudi travellers boost Eid holiday spending

The growth stemmed from a preference for shorter trips, with 69 per cent of Saudi travellers choosing brief weekend getaways.

They made 21 per cent more purchases abroad and spent 13 per cent more overall during this Eid, demonstrating a tendency to maximise holidays through quick international trips.

International getaways became an opportunity for Saudi travellers to engage in retail experiences during this Eid. Shopping-led spending patterns across all destinations, influencing both expenditure habits and destination choices.

The UAE emerged as the top international destination, welcoming 14 per cent of KSA travellers and accounting for 23 per cent of total international spend.

With an average spend of $635 per card, fashion dominated purchases — seven of the top ten merchants operated in the shopping and apparel category.

Dubai Duty Free Stores, Hermes, and Cartier ranked among the top brands, reflecting both convenience-focused airport shopping and demand for luxury goods. Dining and entertainment also featured prominently in spending patterns.

Turkey attracted 9 per cent of travellers, securing its position as the second most popular destination. It captured 15 per cent of overall holiday spend, with each visitor spending an average of $653 per card.

The UK attracted a smaller proportion of travellers from Saudi Arabia at 6 per cent and overall spend at 12 per cent, but recorded the highest spend per card at $839.

This figure reflects the destination’s premium retail appeal, with shopping leading Saudi visitors’ expenditure choices.

The Hajj season continued to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic landscape. Compared to the same period last year, the Kingdom recorded a 7 per cent increase in foreign pilgrims, who made 16 per cent more purchases during their stay.

Overall spending grew by 4 per cent, with key shopping categories remaining unchanged, including food, medicine, and other necessities. Smaller portions of expenditure went toward clothing and travel-related services.

Ali Bailoun, Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman at Visa, said: “Whether it’s a short break or a meaningful pilgrimage, having a simple and secure way to pay matters at every step of the journey. We are proud to support that through our unique data insights and seamless, reliable payment solutions, and to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by helping create more connected, inclusive and seamless payment experiences across borders.”

Visa’s Travel Pulse provides insights for businesses and banks to improve payment experiences for KSA Visa cardholders travelling abroad or choosing local experiences.

The recommendations include utilising data insights to create personalised offers and improve customer experience based on spending patterns.

Businesses should collaborate with KSA merchants locally and in popular international destinations to offer discounts and packages, enhancing cardholder value.

Companies should capitalise on the rising preference for staycations by partnering with local merchants to offer cardholder rewards.

Early booking incentives should encourage advance planning with rewards or cashback for advance bookings, particularly focusing on family-friendly travel options.