UAE tourism hits record $70bn in 2024, ranks among world’s top 7 for visitor spending

The UAE’s travel and tourism sector recorded a landmark year in 2024, contributing AED257.3bn ($70.1bn) to the national economy — 13 per cent of the country’s GDP, according to a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

This marks a 3.2 per cent increase from 2023 and a remarkable 26 per cent jump from pre-pandemic 2019 levels, placing the UAE among the top seven global destinations for international tourist spending.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the achievements had surpassed countries which had a head start of centuries.

UAE tourism boom

Sheikh Mohammed said: “In a new indicator of the strength and diversity of our national economy, the WTTC report highlights the exceptional achievements of the UAE tourism sector.

“International visitor spending exceeded AED217bn last year, with domestic tourism expenditure reaching AED57bn.

“The UAE ranks among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending, surpassing countries that have been in this industry for centuries.”

“We welcome tourists, delight in attracting investors, embrace talent, and build the best environment for living, tourism, and visitation. Welcome to the world.”

في مؤشر جديد على قوة وتنوع اقتصادنا الوطني .. أشار تقرير المجلس العالمي للسفر والسياحة إلى انجازات استثنائية لقطاع السياحة الإماراتي .. حيث بلغ إجمالي انفاق الزوار الدوليين أكثر من 217 مليار درهم خلال العام السابق … بالإضافة لإنفاق سياحي محلي بلغ 57 مليار درهم …



دولة الإمارات… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 26, 2025

The report revealed that international visitor spending reached AED217.3bn ($59.2bn) in 2024, up 5.8 per cent from 2023 and 30.4 per cent higher than in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism spending also surged to AED57.6bn ($15.7bn) — a 41 per cent increase over 2019 figures.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the UAE’s success in turning tourism into a cornerstone of economic diversification, thanks to major investments in infrastructure, cultural offerings, and service quality.

Al Marri said: “Just days ago, the UAE achieved a historic milestone in the tourism sector with the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

“Today’s WTTC results reaffirm the wisdom of our leadership’s vision in enhancing the competitiveness of our tourism sector, creating employment opportunities for Emiratis, and further cementing our position as a global tourism powerhouse.”

“These achievements underscore that the UAE tourism sector is confidently progressing toward the goals set out in the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

“The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the national GDP to AED450bn ($121.5bn) and raise the number of hotel guests to 40m annually by the next decade.”

The report also highlighted that leisure tourism accounted for 84.7 per cent of total tourism expenditure in the UAE in 2024, while business tourism represented 15.3 per cent.

This demonstrates the sector’s adaptability and its ability to balance both recreational and commercial tourism demands.

Moreover, the breakdown of spending showed that 79 per cent of total tourism expenditure came from international visitors, while 21 per cent was attributed to domestic tourists.

In 2024, the UAE welcomed tourists from a wide range of markets, with the top contributors being:

India: 14 per cent

UK: 8 per cent

Russia: 8 per cent

China: 5 per cent

Saudi Arabia: 5 per cent

Rest of the world: 60 per cent

This diverse visitor mix reflects the effectiveness of flexible tourism policies and global outreach strategies.

Despite rapid growth, the UAE has maintained its environmental commitments:

Tourism accounted for just 13.3 per cent of national carbon emissions in 2023

Women made up 16.3 per cent of the sector’s workforce

Youth (ages 15–24) represented 9.7 per cent of tourism jobs

Tourism also contributed $8.6bn in tax revenues, or 5.4 per cent of total government revenue, highlighting its fiscal importance.

Worldwide, the travel and tourism sector contributed $10.9tn to global GDP in 2024, with 356.6 million jobs created.

The WTTC projects that figure to reach $11.7tn in 2025, driven by pent-up demand, infrastructure investment, and a shift toward sustainable travel.