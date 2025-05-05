UAE travel to Maldives, Sri Lanka, Seychelles surges amid growing demand for luxury holidays

The popularity of Indian Ocean destinations continues to grow among UAE travellers, as countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Seychelles record sharp increases in visitor numbers.

During this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dnata Travel announced strategic partnerships with the tourism boards of Sri Lanka and the Maldives in efforts to meet growing demand. The move comes at a time when both destinations are witnessing double-digit growth in tourist arrivals from the UAE.

“These destinations continue to perform well across different customer segments, driven by strong air connectivity, consistent product quality, and rising interest in experiential travel,” said Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

“Their year-round appeal and range of offerings – from secluded escapes to family-friendly resorts – are helping sustain this momentum.”

According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, arrivals from the UAE to Sri Lanka rose by 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. The Maldives, meanwhile, saw a 33 per cent increase in UAE visitors during the same period, as reported by the Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

The surge reflects a broader trend, Indian Ocean destinations are gaining ground as top choices for UAE travellers seeking both luxury and authenticity. dnata Travel revealed that bookings to the Maldives grew by 44 per cent over the past financial year, while the Seychelles experienced a 53 per cent rise.

Luxury remains at the core of travel motivations, particularly in the Maldives and Seychelles, where demand for private villas, personalised service, and tailored itineraries remains strong. However, travellers are increasingly factoring in sustainability when choosing their getaways.

“Sustainability is becoming a more visible part of the decision-making process,” Ketait said.

“We’re seeing more travellers ask about eco-certifications, local sourcing, and environmental impact – especially in destinations where this messaging is clear and backed by tangible action.”

The rise of multi-generational and special occasion travel is also shaping booking patterns. Ketait pointed to a “growing interest in family travel, particularly from parents travelling with school-aged children,” citing the ease, safety, and spaciousness of Indian Ocean resorts as major attractions. Honeymoon travel from the GCC is also on the rise, especially during the peak wedding season.

“We’re also seeing a seasonal spike in honeymoon travel, especially from the GCC, coinciding with the peak wedding period,” he revealed.

While long-stay travel is on a modest incline, often driven by milestone events or remote work flexibility, dnata Travel observed that most travellers are seeking “meaningful, quality time rather than just extended duration.”

Destinations across the Indian Ocean are expected to continue to see a rise in demand fuelled by several factors including accessibility, sustainability and the focus on experiential getaways.

“Value still matters, but it’s increasingly being defined by authenticity and alignment with personal values rather than just price,” Ketait concluded.

Maldives-UAE travel corridor strengthened by new dnata partnership

Last week, Arabian Business reported that dnata Travel announced a partnership with state-owned Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) ahead of the upcoming peak travel season during the summer.

The partnership aims to capitalise on the travel corridor between the Maldives and the UAE.

“The Maldives continues to be one of the most in-demand destinations for UAE travellers, and the momentum is only accelerating as we head into summer. Through this partnership, we’re excited to deliver even more value to our customers – from limited-time offers to insider access – at a time when interest in the destination is surging,” Ketait said at the time of the announcement.

With several direct flights to the destinations within the Indian Ocean, the popularity of countries such as Maldives, Seychelles and Sri Lanka is expected to continue to see a rise among UAE travellers.