UAE travel update: Emirates announces flight cancellations

UAE air travel disruption is set to continue as Dubai carrier Emirates has revealed an extension to flight suspension in the region.

Although Emirates confirmed it will resume flights to Iraq from Tuesday, it said Iran flights face further suspensions.

A travel advisory revealed Iran and Iraq flights will resume:

Tehran, Iran: After July 5

Baghdad, Iraq: July 1

Basra, Iraq: July2

Emirates UAE-Iran flight suspension

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has cancelled all the flights to/from Tehran until and including July 5, 2025.

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Customers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us.

“Operations to Baghdad will recommence on Tuesday July 1, 2025 and Basra on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Customers connecting through Dubai to Iraq will be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

