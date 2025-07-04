UAE travel update: flydubai and Air Arabia flight latest

UAE air travel disruption easing continues as flydubai and Air Arabia have announced the resumption of flights to Iran.

Both flydubai and Air Arabia issued statements on Friday, July 4 stating the return of flights to cities in their networks.

The airlines will start flying from the UAE to cities in Iran, including:

Bandar Abbas

Mashhad

Tehran

Lar

Shiraz

Flydubai resumes UAE to Iran flights

In a statement on its website, flydubai said: “flydubai has returned to full operations across its network following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.

“Effective from July 4, flights to Bandar Abbas, Mashhad and Tehran in Iran have resumed, while flights to Lar and Shiraz will resume from July 5.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule as required, adding more capacity or revisions where necessary”.

The airline advised passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date and to check the status of their flights before travel.

Air Arabia resumes UAE to Iran flights

Air Arabia also revealed the return of flights to Iran, issuing a statement saying: “Following the reopening of airspace, Air Arabia will resume previously suspended flights to Tehran, Shiraz and Lar starting July 6, 2025.

“Customer are advised to book via the website or by calling our contact centre.

“Air Arabia remains fully committed to the safety of our customers and crew, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period”.

UAE–Iran flight resumption schedule