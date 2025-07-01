UAE travel update: flydubai announces flight cancellation latest

UAE air travel disruption is starting to ease, but flydubai has a mixture of ongoing flight suspensions and a return to normal service on selected flights.

Flydubai said it will resume flights to St. Petersburg in Russia from Wednesday, and that Iran flights face further suspensions.

Following a period of sustained suspensions, flights to the following countries are now operating:

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Lebanon

Syria

UAE flight suspensions

In a statement, the airline said: “flydubai has returned to full operations across its network following the lifting of most airspace restrictions in the region.

“Flights to St. Petersburg in Russia will resume from July 2, and all other flights to Russia are operating.

“Flights to Iran, with the exception of Mashhad, remain suspended until July 5.

“Flights to Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria are operating.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule as required, adding more capacity or revisions where necessary”.

UAE travel update: flydubai flight status (as of June 30, 2025)