UAE travel update: flydubai announces flight cancellation latest

Flydubai announces some UAE flight cancellations until July 5

Flydubai UAE

UAE air travel disruption is starting to ease, but flydubai has a mixture of ongoing flight suspensions and a return to normal service on selected flights.

Flydubai said it will resume flights to St. Petersburg in Russia from Wednesday, and that Iran flights face further suspensions.

Following a period of sustained suspensions, flights to the following countries are now operating:

  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Syria

UAE flight suspensions

In a statement, the airline said: “flydubai has returned to full operations across its network following the lifting of most airspace restrictions in the region.

“Flights to St. Petersburg in Russia will resume from July 2, and all other flights to Russia are operating.

“Flights to Iran, with the exception of Mashhad, remain suspended until July 5.

“Flights to Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria are operating.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule as required, adding more capacity or revisions where necessary”.

UAE travel update: flydubai flight status (as of June 30, 2025)

DestinationFlight statusNotes
Russia (St. Petersburg)Suspended until July 2Flights resume from Wednesday
Russia (Other cities)Operating normallyAll other Russian destinations operational
Iran Suspended until July 5Flights expected to resume after that date
IraqOperatingFlights have resumed
IsraelOperatingFlights have resumed
JordanOperatingFlights have resumed
LebanonOperatingFlights have resumed
SyriaOperatingFlights have resumed

