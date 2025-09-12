UAE travellers drive 35% surge in Fashion Week destination searches: Report

UAE travellers have generated a 35 per cent increase in searches for fashion destination trips as cities worldwide host Fashion Week events, according to data from travel platform Expedia.

The booking site reports that searches for Paris trips have risen 35 per cent during the period, London searches increased 30 per cent, and Milan searches climbed 10 per cent as UAE residents plan visits to international fashion capitals following Dubai’s runway shows last week.

“UAE travelers continue to be ahead of the curve,” the company stated, noting the surge in bookings for fashion destinations during the global fashion calendar.

UAE travellers boost Fashion Week hotel bookings by 35% across global cities

Expedia has identified hotels across four fashion capitals that cater to style-conscious travellers seeking experiences beyond standard itineraries.

The Armani Hotel Dubai, located within the Burj Khalifa, has been highlighted as embodying minimalist design principles. Giorgio Armani designed the property, which features clean lines, neutral palettes, and tailored aesthetics. Rooms cost AED 1,420 per night as of 11 September 2025.

The Mandarin Oriental Lutetia serves as a hub for fashion week events, hosting runway shows and private gatherings that attract designers and editors. The hotel charges AED 7,229 per night for accommodation during the fashion period.

The London Edition has established itself as a gathering point for fashion crowds and celebrity style watchers. The property combines Georgian architecture with contemporary interiors, positioning itself as an off-runway viewing location. Room rates stand at AED 1,657 per night.

Château Monfort provides travellers with Renaissance-era Italian design elements. The hotel features fairy-tale interiors that blend theatrical elements with contemporary features, charging AED 1,547 per night for rooms.

Expedia’s annual Summer Travel Outlook confirmed that Dubai, Paris, London and Milan remain within the top 10 destinations for UAE travellers. The company recommends several booking strategies for fashion week trips:

Sunday flight bookings cost 16 per cent less than Friday bookings, according to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks report.

The platform suggests selecting hotels and flights with free cancellation or reserve-now-pay-later options.

Travellers should research hotels that host fashion events to access behind-the-scenes experiences. Pop-up cafés and designer takeovers often operate in concept stores during festivals, offering fashion-themed dining experiences.

The data covers specific search periods: Paris searches from April 7 to July 6, 2025 for stays between July 7-10, 2025, London searches from May 19 to August 24, 2025 for stays between September 12-16, 2025, and Milan searches from May 9 to August 24, 2025 for stays between September 17-28, 2025.

Room prices reflect rates as of September 11, 2025 and remain subject to change. The Sunday departure recommendation derives from average round-trip ticket prices for January through October 2024, sourced from ARC’s airline sales database.