Unified visa for UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman launching ‘soon’ says GCC chief

The unified tourist visa for UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman is expected to be announced soon

A unified tourism visa for visitors to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman will be launched soon, according to GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi.

In a statement by the GCC Secretariat, Al Budaiwi expressed gratitude to member nations for efforts to realise the unified tourism visa.

After it is introduced, non-GCC visitors to the region will be able to move freely between the six nations using a single visa.

The announcement came, following the 39th meeting of heads of GCC Interior Ministries’ passport departments.

Al Budaiwi said that the measures would help realise the visions of the Gulf leaderships, adding that involved parties were keen on keeping up with the latest technologies, as well as growing and rapid global security demands.

Once approved, the unified Gulf tourist visa will allow its holders to visit six GCC countries, focusing on attracting and retaining tourists within the region to enhance economic integration.

Further details and a launch date are yet to be announced, but reports have claimed it will  be valid for between 30 and 90 days and be valid for tourism or  family visits.

