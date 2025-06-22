US issues major travel advisory to India citing ‘crime’ and ‘terrorism’

The United States State Department has updates its travel advisory for India, calling on Americans to “exercise increased caution” due to crime and terrorism threats across the country.

The advisory states that “violent crime and terrorism occur in India” and highlights that “rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India.”

The document warns that violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations frequented by visitors.

Terrorism remains a concern, with the advisory noting that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

The State Department identifies potential targets as tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets and shopping malls, and government facilities.

The US government acknowledges it has “limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas,” particularly in regions stretching “from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.”

American travellers face strict regulations regarding electronic devices. The advisory warns: “Do not bring a satellite phone or GPS device. Possessing a satellite phone or GPS device is illegal in India and may result in a penalty of $200,000 or jail time of up to three years.”

The State Department particularly advises women against solo travel, stating: “Do not travel alone, especially if you are a woman.”

The advisory instructs Americans to avoid the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for visits to eastern Ladakh and its capital, Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The document states that “terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible” and notes that violence occurs in tourist destinations including Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley.

The advisory warns against travel to the India-Pakistan border area due to “potential for armed conflict.”

Both countries maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides. The only official border crossing for non-citizens operates between Attari, India, and Wagah, Pakistan, in Punjab state.

Americans are advised against travelling to parts of central and eastern India due to terrorism threats from Maoist groups. The advisory explains that “Maoist extremist groups, or “Naxalites,” are active in a large area of India that spans from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.”

These groups have “carried out many terrorist attacks, targeting local police, paramilitary forces, and government officials.”

Attacks continue to occur in rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand bordering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The State Department advises against all travel to Manipur due to violence and crime threats. The advisory cites “ongoing ethnic-based conflict” that has resulted in “reports of extensive violence and community displacement.” Regular attacks against Indian government targets occur in the state.

Americans are advised to “reconsider travel” to northeastern states due to terrorism and violence. The advisory notes that “ethnic insurgent groups occasionally commit acts of violence” including bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets.

However, the document states there have been “no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.”

US government employees working in India face additional restrictions and must obtain permission before travelling to most areas in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Odisha. Permission is not required for travel limited to the capital cities of these states.

Approval is also required for travel to eastern Maharashtra, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and areas outside capital cities in Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The advisory warns Americans against crossing the India-Nepal border by land due to “risk for immigration related detention and fines.”

The State Department notes that “violations of Indian immigration laws are taken very seriously” and that India may imprison, fine, or deny entry to travellers without proper documentation.

Electronic visas are not accepted for land border crossings into India, and even those with physical visas have faced detention and court expenses due to misunderstandings over permitted travel and duration of stay.

The State Department recommends Americans travelling to India enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), review personal security plans, prepare contingency plans for emergencies, and purchase comprehensive travel insurance including evacuation assistance and medical coverage.

The advisory was reissued following a periodic review with updates to entry and exit requirements.