Wyndham Hotels, Cygnett announce massive expansion plan for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced a strategic alliance with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts that will introduce the La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels brands to India.

The partnership is expected to add more than 60 hotels across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal over the next 10 years.

The deal with Cygnett, an Indian hospitality group, represents the latest in a series of development agreements by Wyndham to meet India’s growing travel demand. Domestic travel spending reached $186 billion last year, with leisure travel spending expected to grow 12 per cent annually.

“This partnership is the next chapter in Wyndham’s Eurasia growth story, with India as a key strategic market that we’ve grown alongside for decades. Cygnett shares our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth, while meeting the rising demand from travellers seeking experiences that blend comfort, authenticity, and excellence. We’re introducing elevated stays across the full spectrum from stylish, quality hotels to distinctive luxury escapes, bringing Wyndham’s world-class brands to even more sought-after destinations across the region,” Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said.

New Wyndham-Cygnett alliance boosts growth

Under the agreement, Wyndham and Cygnett have signed an exclusive 10-year development deal to introduce and grow the La Quinta by Wyndham brand across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The companies plan to open over 50 hotels through a mix of new builds and conversions, with the first locations expected to open by the end of 2026.

La Quinta hotels operate in the upper midscale segment and feature modern amenities. The brand currently has more than 900 locations globally, serving both business and leisure guests.

Simultaneously, Wyndham and Cygnett will introduce Registry Collection Hotels in India through a non-exclusive 10-year development agreement for 10 hotels.

The hotels will be co-branded under Anamore, Cygnett’s newly launched luxury 5-star brand, with the first hotel expected to open in 2026.

Registry Collection Hotels operates more than 30 locations globally, focusing on boutique and luxury hotels in destinations worldwide.

“Teaming up with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts gives us the scale, global recognition, and brand strength to expand rapidly and deliver outstanding value to our owners and guests. We are proud to help grow La Quinta and Registry Collection Hotels, two global brands that perfectly complement our portfolio and align with the rising demand in the region for high-quality hotel and guest experiences. Our extensive regional network and commitment to brand integrity uniquely position us to drive the successful roll-out of these brands across South Asia,” Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts added.

The expansion comes as India’s travel market experiences growth driven by rising infrastructure investment, middle-class aspirations, and increased outbound and domestic tourism.

Wyndham’s growth in Eurasia is supported by Wyndham Advantage, which combines marketing, distribution and other resources for hotel owners.

The company has invested nearly $350 million in technology since 2018, providing owners access to property management systems and a member base of over 115 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally.

Wyndham currently operates more than 70 hotels across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, including Ramada by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham and Wyndham Garden brands.