Wyndham to launch 100 Super 8 hotels in Saudi Arabia

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the globally leading hotel franchising company, announced an exclusive development agreement with Le Park Concord Company to launch its iconic Super 8 by Wyndham brand in Saudi Arabia.

With plans to open 100 hotels over the next ten years, the agreement reinforces Wyndham’s long-term commitment to quality, accessible and sustainable hospitality development in the region.

Wyndham said the agreement was executed with the active support of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, further underlining the initiative’s alignment with the Kingdom’s national tourism goals.

Wyndham’s strategic Saudi expansion

As part of the deal, the first Super 8 hotel is expected to debut in 2026.

Future locations are planned along the Kingdom’s major highways and in key urban and transit hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Khobar/Dammam, and surrounding areas.

Many properties will feature smart modular construction and eco-conscious designs, aligning with both brands’ focus on efficiency, sustainability, and guest comfort, the companies said.

Le Park Concord is a leading Saudi hotel operator and developer, currently managing over 900 rooms across 13 properties with an additional 13 hotels under development, expected to add more than 2,000 rooms to the company’s growing portfolio.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has approximately 9,300 hotels spanning more than 95 countries.

Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said bringing Super 8 to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible.

“As tourism accelerates and millions of travellers visit the country each year, the demand for dependable, budget-friendly accommodation continues to grow, whether you are travelling for business or leisure,” he said.

Fiaz Talal Alenezi, Chief Executive Officer, Le Park Concord Company, said Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth under Vision 2030 presents a clear need for more branded economy hotels.

“Our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts allows us to address this gap by combining local insight with strong and trusted international standards,” he said.

Alenezi said together, the two will offer affordable, quality stays to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding visitor base.

As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid transformation under Vision 2030, Wyndham and Le Park Concord are set to meet the rising demand for quality, affordable lodging among both international visitors and a growing domestic traveller base.

In 2024 alone, the Kingdom welcomed 30 million international tourists, a 9.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, that number is expected to reach 150 million annually by the end of the decade.