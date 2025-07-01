Yas Waterworld unveils massive expansion with over 20 new rides in Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi , has officially opened the doors to its highly anticipated expansion — adding over 13,445sqm of attractions.

The newly launched area, dubbed the “Lost City,” builds on the waterpark’s storytelling legacy of The Legend of the Lost Pearl and includes more than 20 new rides, slides and experiences.

The expanded destination was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

This launch brings Yas Waterworld’s total offering to more than 60 rides and attractions — making it one of the most extensive waterparks in the region.

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Key highlights of the new expansion include several rides debuting in the Middle East for the first time:

Al Falaj Race: The region’s first side-by-side duelling tube raft ride

Bahamut’s Rage: A dramatic log flume experience with high-impact splashes

Al Sahel Junior: The region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango designed especially for younger guests

Al Mafras: A desert-themed water slide with a splash landing.

Red Dunes: A twisting enclosed aqua tube built for younger thrill-seekers

Dawwama Junior: A child-friendly version of the iconic vortex ride

Mataha Madness: A family raft ride with disorienting spins and surprises

Sadaf Swirl: The region’s first high-speed raft ride with spin-powered thrills

The new zone also features a brand-new dining venue.