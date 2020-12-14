Get Wonky, the new way of doing business at Eltizam

Eltizam Asset Management Group, a leading physical asset management organisation in the Middle East, has decided on a new path to enhance its corporate culture and set itself apart from its competitors. The new corporate culture falls under the umbrella that is Get Wonky.

Get Wonky is a mindset of lifelong experiences lived and learned to provide a culture of amazingness in our company. Looking for alternative routes to manifest one’s vision is more than a thought or a strategy; it is a lifelong commitment to persistence and a road map to ensure a culture of excellence, hope and belief.

“Parameters of work such as policies and procedures do not need to be barriers, instead they are the forces of change and inspiration. Get Wonky, once understood, becomes part of our ideology and a driving force to take us from an ordinary-straight-shooting company to an unapologetic spark of creativity of ever-changing market conditions,” Eltizam’s CEO, Chris Roberts, said.

Roberts, who brought the company to where it is today, had taken the initiative in ensuring that the culture of Eltizam grew as the company matured. After spending time at Harvard University and London Business School to understand more about how businesses were adapting and changing into the future, he started to combine the different areas critical to Eltizam’s growth into a singular branded culture. Eltizam is a multi-faceted organization, as such, the Get Wonky culture came from an amalgamation of business themes and objectives to provide a focused culture. Designed to take Eltizam to new heights, Get Wonky is an organizational and business enhancement framework, which has already begun to take root amid the Group’s intensified efforts to promote it internally and increase awareness about it with all its partners and stakeholders. In adopting the culture, Eltizam aims to enhance customer experience, inspire excellence within its workforce, highlight the company’s treasured values and sustain revenue growth and strong performance.

Roberts said: “We have established a ‘Wonkification’ plan to ensure that by October 2021, every single person who is part of the Eltizam family knows exactly what Get Wonky is and what it stands for within the company. We have many initiatives to achieve this – starting with a Get Wonky Pledge where all our employees will commit to ‘Be Wonky’ as part of this evolving corporate culture.”

“This initiative hopes to bring a sense of community, belonging and purpose throughout our company and enable everyone to come together under one goal, that is, ensuring our corporate culture is embodied by all of us. We are also set to launch the ‘Wonky Wednesdays,’ in which we will send out regular emails to highlight all things Get Wonky. Wonky Wednesdays will allow us to explain what the new corporate culture is all about including its six pillars.

“Our six pillars are Technology, People Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, Happiness, In-Country Value and LEAP. These pillars serve as the anchor that strengthens all our actions and business processes, paving the way for a robust organization with solid corporate culture.”

The company has appointed a Get Wonky Ambassador, Nourah Shuaibi, who embodies the values that the new corporate culture represents and stands for. As the face of the initiative, Shuaibi is leading the awareness campaigns and overseeing the implementation.

Furthermore, the company has set key performance indicators to measure the new culture’s effectiveness and influence across the group.

Technology

Technology continues to drive unprecedented changes globally, creating an array of opportunities for success. It has led to rapid and never-before-seen transformation within industries. Companies that fail to innovate and deploy new technologies in their day-to-day activities are at risk of being overtaken by competitors and ultimately failing due to insufficient market share.

“Eltizam remains focused on staying ahead of market trends and keeping pace with technological advancements by investing in and successfully implementing the latest industry technologies. By doing so, we are ensuring that our operations are efficient, and that customers are satisfied,” noted Roberts.

Under this pillar, the company has implemented the intelligent enterprise resource planning (ERP) system SAP S/4HANA to automate, digitise and improve the efficiency of the company’s core operations such as finance, human resources and procurement. Rolling out this technology will enhance customer experience, offer ease of operations for employees, and contribute to the overall corporate well-being and resiliency despite market shocks.

In line with this pillar, Eltizam’s subsidiary, Three60 Communities, has launched QuickPay to facilitate contactless online payment for its customers. QuickPay is also Three60’s response to the UAE Government’s stay-at-home order to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. The technology will soon be adopted by other subsidiaries of Eltizam.

Another advanced tool, NESTROM, an online management system for quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) inspections, was also introduced during the first quarter of the year to support paperless and contactless work. It has an e-banking feature to enable payment of suppliers and service providers through bank transfers.

People development

“Our people are our best assets.” Guided by this philosophy, Eltizam invests its resources, including time and money, in enhancing its employees’ skills and knowledge.

Eltizam ensures that its staff has access to globally renowned professional development training programs, including mentoring and coaching, to support their career progression within the organisation. As such, the company conducts and hosts international training at the Get Wonky Training Academy in Abu Dhabi delivered by qualifying bodies such as BICS, British Safety Council and RERA as well as hosting technical and soft skills training. Under the People Development pillar, Eltizam also extends executive education to high potential employees based on the Get Wonky framework, which identifies future leaders through global executive education programs such as INSEAD Business School and Swiss Business School.

The Group’s Employee Wellness Programme falls within the People Development framework as well. Under the programme, the Get Wonky team reaches out to work-from-home (WFH) employees monthly to conduct well-being checks and know how they are coping under the present circumstances, extend the support they need, and implement changes based on their feedback.

Finally, Eltizam’s Internship Programme enables it to offer on-the-job experience across its different departments to students through its partnerships with local universities, which will be activated beginning 2021. This programme allows employees to pass on their vast knowledge to students, who can potentially be offered a job at the end of the internships.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Long-term corporate success requires a proactive approach to sustainable operations, which include business practices, commitment to environmental protection and social equity. Eltizam aligns its initiatives with the objectives of UN Sustainable Development Goals by identifying what best serves the community it operates in through annual review and re-alignment of efforts.

Get Wonky’s CSR pillar promotes sustainable business practices within the group. The two main target areas of the pillar are to reduce Eltizam Group’s Carbon footprint through campaigns such as eliminating single-use plastic and providing access to education for children across the globe. Internally, the Get Wonky team constantly evaluates the company’s day-to-day consumption habits and identifies ways for the Group’s employees to engage in giving back to their communities and the environment. The Pillar’s initiatives are geared towards Eltizam’s social responsibility as it aligns to global best practice.

Happiness

Bringing happiness to employees and customers are integral to Eltizam’s sustained growth, in line with the Group’s belief that their satisfaction will help open up new business opportunities and guarantee higher contract retention rates. As such, Eltizam endeavors to adopt an advanced approach that will ensure customer and employee happiness across its group portfolio. To achieve this, Get Wonky utilizes survey and monitoring mechanisms to get feedback from customers, enhance their experience and foster a culture of continuous improvement as it implements its customer excellence pledge.

As for the happiness of its employees, Eltizam prioritizes promoting a work environment where employees’ concerns are heard, suggestions and ideas are encouraged, and a full transparency implementation framework applied to ensure a constantly constructive workplace environment.

The Happiness pillar focuses on generating benchmarked satisfaction rates and strives to push the Group to exceed those rates year by year. This pillar is also responsible for conducting in-depth analysis to identify gaps for all stakeholder satisfaction and ensure happiness of its employees, customers and clients is attained.

In-country value (ICV)

The company recognises the priorities of the nation’s leaders in developing a sustainable national workforce, which is needed to support the country’s growing economy. Raising the awareness of local job seekers about the company, ensuring that its supply chain includes locally owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and increasing SMEs’ share of services over time in the countries the company operates in are key goals of the ICV pillar.

Through ICV, Eltizam will provide Emiratis with job opportunities and engage with locally established companies to develop a viable and sustainable business that utilises Emirati goods, services and skills.

LEAP (lead, empower, accelerate, perform)

Launched as the company’s business transformation program in 2017, LEAP (previously Vision 21) has enjoyed tremendous success since. It has evolved to become the platform through which all transformation projects are planned and delivered in line with the core themes of Get Wonky and the direction of Eltizam, which encompasses growth, assuring an anti-fragile, anti-bureaucratic and future-proof company with a focus on innovation.

Moving forward, LEAP continues to compile all transformation projects related to Eltizam and its subsidiaries into project-cycles so individual tasks are allocated to suitable teams and their progress is efficiently monitored. The compilation will include projects across all six pillars of Get Wonky.

“At Eltizam, we understand that without change there is no progress. Get Wonky will drive that change and ensure that we excel in how we do business and continue to meet and exceed our business objectives while innovating and delivering employee and customer happiness. This is the latest stage of our journey, and we look forward to monitoring the results as we roll out more activities across the Group’s companies,” concluded Roberts.