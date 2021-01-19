‘Cost advantages are an obvious benefit of outsourcing public services’

Today we’ll be speaking to Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, about outsourcing opportunities in the region, the technologies enabling these opportunities, and how his company’s ExperienceLab is designing services which have users at their centre.

Serco specialises in the delivery of essential public services, with a global workforce of more than 50,000 people who are operating in defence, transport, justice, immigration, healthcare and other citizen services across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

AB: To start, could you talk to us a bit about some of the big outsourcing opportunities for GCC governments that you see in 2021?

PM: It’s a huge amount. If we started to go through individual projects and opportunities, I think we’d be here all day.The key thing with outsourcing – and obviously, I’m a big fan of Serco, so I’m going to be hugely biased – but I’ll just work on the facts.

For any big projects, where you’re managing people or physical assets, whether that be in governments or delivering big public sector programmes of work, whether it’s airports, metros or anything else, the benefits for companies or governments in the Middle East or globally are huge. I think the ability to save money, to have the flexibility and everything else is pretty important as well.

Why should governments, or businesses for that matter, look to outsourcing as a solution rather than improving their in-house internal capabilities, particularly during the ongoing pandemic and as we move into a post-coronavirus world?

It’s a perfect question in terms of the benefits of outsourcing. The obvious one for governments or any big clients are the cost advantages. If you do an outsourcing right, you should get a cost benefit compared to self-delivery, and you should get an increase in quality. So it shouldn’t be a dumbing down of the quality of delivery. You should be able to drive up the quality of delivery, and you should be able to reduce cost.

For me, the last 9, 10, 11 months during this pandemic have been interesting. Because it also allows clients the flexibility of being able to flex their delivery in terms of the workforce, even if they’re all their own resources. If you look at some of the organisations, some of the airports over here, the way they’ve managed in terms of a percentage of their work that is outsourced, it allowed them to reduce the cost quickly, and the pandemic didn’t hurt them as much as it could.

Obviously, other things, particularly for a global company like ourselves, is you can bring in international best practice. If you’re just building your team up locally, you’ve just got that local expertise, but we can obviously call upon experience in different parts of the world. You should get efficiency, you should get better performance because we’re doing similar types of contracts around the world. We’re learning best practices, economies of scale and so on. All of those reasons, I think.

Here in the UAE, Serco made headlines last year for your collaboration with Dubai Health Authority in setting up a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients at the Dubai World Trade Centre. One of the reasons you made headlines was the speed at which it was all set up. Could you talk us through how you managed that process so quickly?

When you go to a services-to-government outsourcing company, like Serco, that’s what we do. We mobilise quality people quickly so that we can provide that flexibility that self delivery would be impossible to. The important one with the example that you use, with DWTC is, we said at the start of the pandemic that we wanted to be remembered as a company that stood up with government and the governments we serve – in the Middle East, we work in the UAE and Saudi Arabia predominantly. We wanted to be remembered as the company that stood up in the pandemic, we didn’t want to be the company remembered as hiding under the table, cutting costs or running away from situations.

It was a pretty different situation. Whilst we delivered in a similar way than we would for most clients, it was an added incentive because we knew we were doing a good thing. We build a lot of what Serco’s about on the purpose of the company. We’re here to keep Dubai moving in terms of running metro systems or working at the airports. We’re here to keep people in education, of universities that we operate, and we’re here to help governments get through really difficult times like the pandemic. And that’s what we did with the field hospital. So we’re really proud about it. And that’s what we do.

I’d like to talk about technology a bit now. Specifically, how is it changing the ways in which outsourcing specialist firms such as Serco are delivering services? And what are the most promising areas you see?

I think there are a number. Certainly for us, we want to use it as a differentiator. We manage assets for clients and we manage people, big workforces, for clients. But also we’ve got a digital team, quite a big tech team that specialises in data management, and for clients as well. It’s really important. I think the days of a client asking for manpower solutions, cheap and cheerful with no output based or no technology involved are probably disappearing quickly.

We see technology as important. We want to be able to offer clients the ability to save cost, be more efficient. It could be on a data management side, such as streamlining a back office and providing some automation so we can deliver things more efficiently than what we would have done in the past. Certainly in terms of managing assets, we use a digital asset management platform where we can help the client understand how their assets are performing, and to reduce the cost of managing that asset, and the value of the asset over a longer period of time. Probably on the same basis, we’ve got a workforce management solution in our EWFM solution, so that the days of just providing lots of people on an Excel spreadsheet are gone, certainly for companies like ours.

In a nutshell, technology’s changing everything about this sector, or it should be, for the better companies.

Could you share a couple of examples of how your ExperienceLab is enhancing public services for end users?

The ExperienceLab is a really cool addition to our business, which we brought over from London, again which is showing the sort of international best practice side from outsourcing companies. Effectively, it’s a very small group of people. It’s a physical lab that we’ve got in Dubai, we’re hoping to build one in Abu Dhabi for the clients there and also in Riyadh pretty soon to do the same thing.

This is really looking at: how do we help our clients give a better experience for their clients? If you and I were walking through Dubai or Abu Dhabi airport today, our ExperienceLab would be analysing the customer journey to see what’s frustrating about the experience, what we like about the experience, what we – or our client – could improve.

I don't think there's probably a bigger time than right now where people want to have a good experience. There's been a lot of frustration in the last year or so, but the experience is hugely important, particularly for the region in which we operate. For us, it's a big differentiator. We're looking at how you manage your assets, how you manage your people. And if you look at what the customer experience is of the physical asset, or the customer experience of the actual interaction with the people in which you are dealing with their clients, if we can get that right, we'll add value to our clients. We don't just want to be a manpower provider, just providing bodies to clients, we want to provide value, increasing the value of our clients' assets, and being able to cost efficiently manage the people, workforces and the back end, and improvement in terms of the quality of their services.

For our final question, I’d like to circle back to something you’ve mentioned a couple of times in this exchange, which is the advantage you have in terms of having international operations and being able to match those best practices with local expertise. Could you offer some examples of how you’ve brought best practices in from abroad to the Middle East?

We consider ourselves a local company – we’ve been here a long, long time – but we consider ourselves a local company that that can bring in the international best practice from around the world, whether it be from Sydney in Australia, London or the US, where we’ve got big businesses globally. We’ve used a variety of things we do on a daily basis. You mentioned ExperienceLab before – that was a business that was predominantly working in the UK, which I thought was impressive and could make a difference to our region, and it has.

We’ve got a global air traffic control business – I think we’re the largest non-government provider of air navigation services in the world – and again, we’ve brought that capability to the region. It’s worked really well in Dubai, Sharjah and Baghdad as well, which is great. There are also numerous examples where we’re using our electronic workforce management platform.

Another one you mentioned that we’ve talked about a couple of times, a big issue is citizen services and government services, supporting governments and the citizens we serve. We’ve got a variety of contracts globally where we’ve brought best practice. We’re using cost savings and efficiency tools, we’re using artificial intelligence, decision-making tools on contracts in the US on, for example, Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act), which looks at the eligibility for. We do this on a daily basis, and that’s the strength of being a local company with an international business behind you, which is great.