GEMS Education’s new Dubai school partners with Alexander Johnson to support family relocations

Alexander Johnson Group has announced a partnership with the GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) , a new GEMS Education school opening in Dubai this August.

The collaboration aims to provide a seamless transition for families relocating to Dubai by combining premium real estate services, business investment opportunities, and cutting-edge educational offerings.

GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest and longest established K-12 private education groups, has a 65-year record of delivering successful outcomes to more than half a million alumni. With around 200,000 students attending its 90+ schools worldwide daily, GEMS launched SRI to global headlines in January, introducing its innovative approach to learning.

The school will open on 26th August in Dubai Sports City.

As the preferred real estate partner for SRI, Alexander Johnson Group will offer families personalised introductions to an exclusive selection of premium properties, alongside business investment opportunities, including hotels, commercial land, and warehousing.

The partnership also includes concierge support to help families settle into their new lifestyles, with preferential access to SRI, business connections, and guidance.

Alex Johnson, CEO of Alexander Johnson Group, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with SRI, a beacon of educational excellence in Dubai. This partnership allows us to provide families with not only a home but also a robust support system for their business needs too and importantly, access to one of the finest schools in the world. We look forward to making the transition to Dubai as smooth as possible for our clients.”

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “We are delighted to partner with Alexander Johnson Group. Their commitment to providing unparalleled support to families relocating to a new country aligns perfectly with our mission. With the opening of SRI – which we believe will be the finest school in the world – we offer an exceptional educational environment, and through this partnership, we ensure a comprehensive service for parents looking to settle in Dubai.”

GEMS School of Research and Innovation will feature a team of exceptional educators and state-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge tech and AI laboratories, art and music studios capable of creating feature film-quality productions, and access to Olympic-quality sports facilities.

SRI’s proprietary ‘Pioneer Curriculum’ focuses on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, aiming to prepare students for future challenges.