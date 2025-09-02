The creative edge

Masih Imtiaz still visits his construction sites. It’s not for the photo ops or executive walk-throughs. It’s habit. Ritual. A reminder. “I still walk construction sites, meet clients, and mentor teams. I remember where I started – operating a concrete mixer at age 11. That journey keeps me humble,” he says.

Today, Imtiaz leads one of the most progressive real estate growth stories in the region. As Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments – a company he helped build from the ground up – his name is now inseparable from a string of record-breaking achievements: AED 10 billion in active projects, over 30 luxury developments, and perhaps most audaciously, a bold new chapter in waterfront architecture. It’s not just the pace that stands out. It’s the conviction. It’s the method.

That conviction is matched by something subtler, but no less defining: his methodical nature. During the CEO Middle East cover shoot, every pose, every angle, every movement was purposeful. There were no wasted gestures. Imtiaz approached the lens the same way he approaches construction – with clarity, calculation, and precision. It was a quiet masterclass in attention to detail. Every decision he makes, whether it’s camera placement or cladding choice, is grounded in logic, performance, and aesthetics.

He isn’t merely building structures – he’s curating impact. And each new development is more than a site plan. It’s a manifestation of layered thinking, human needs, and urban relevance.

From infrastructure to innovation

Imtiaz’s early career wasn’t in glossy penthouses or branded residences. It was in the hardwired logic of infrastructure. “That background taught me scale, precision, and the importance of systems thinking. When you’ve built airports and power stations, you understand what it takes to deliver on complexity. In residential and mixed-use developments, that experience allows me to see beyond aesthetics – to ensure structural integrity, operational efficiency, and long-term functionality.”

Those formative years instilled a deep-rooted respect for systems, coordination, and future-proofing. The transition from building essential infrastructure to crafting premium homes didn’t just happen – it was engineered. Every element, from underground piping to the penthouse balcony, carries the same disciplined attention.

In less than three years, Imtiaz Developments has grown from AED 100 million to AED 10 billion in active projects. “Our growth has been rooted in three principles: discipline, design integrity, and decisive leadership. We stayed lean, invested in the right people, and never compromised on quality. We also read the market early, recognising gaps and consumer aspirations before they became trends.”

This clarity has led the firm to projects that aren’t reactive – they’re predictive. Imtiaz Developments builds for what’s next. And often, what’s next is where the coast meets creativity.

Waterfront real estate as identity

For Imtiaz, vision is anchored in water. Dubai Islands in particular. “Vision requires conviction. We saw what others missed: the unmatched potential of Dubai Islands to become a world-class coastal lifestyle hub. While others waited, we built. Our strategy wasn’t speculative, it was calculated. We had faith in Dubai’s leadership, in the city’s evolving coastal narrative, and in our ability to deliver.”

Today, Imtiaz is the fastest selling private developer on the islands, with more than 30 projects in motion. “We are shaping the island’s identity through curated communities, architecture that speaks, and experiences that resonate.”

“Our edge lies in our integrated development model and an obsession with perfection. From design to delivery, we control every aspect of the process. We anticipate challenges early, whether it’s marine engineering, environmental considerations, or logistical planning. More importantly, we create lifestyle experiences, not just buildings.”

That experience-first mindset is especially critical in coastal developments. A waterfront home must connect to nature, to luxury, to city rhythms, and to long-term sustainability. That blend – of beauty and function – is where Imtiaz thrives.

Zaha Hadid and the future of form

Imtiaz recently announced a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects.

“Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects is not just a strategic move, it’s a statement of intent. We aim to create architectural icons that are not only aesthetically groundbreaking but also deeply human-centric. This partnership signals a new era for Imtiaz, one that fuses visionary design with functionality, reinforcing our commitment to crafting spaces that inspire and endure.”

The Hadid partnership is more than a brand alignment, it’s an intellectual alignment. A fusion of two entities that believe buildings can speak and environments can move.

Sustainability that scales

Sustainability isn’t a side note. It’s structural. “Sustainability for us is not a feature, it’s a foundation. Every unit we design considers energy efficiency, water conservation, and responsible material sourcing. Along the coastlines, we’re especially mindful of marine ecosystems, using techniques and materials that minimise environmental impact.”

“But we also go beyond buildings: we plant trees, support conservation, and empower residents to live more sustainably. It’s about leaving a legacy that future generations can be proud of.”

To that end, Imtiaz Developments has partnered with local organisations and global platforms to implement reforestation initiatives, green roofing systems, and resident education. Their pledge of 2,000 trees per unit delivered isn’t a marketing line – it’s a measurable goal. “It’s not just about green ratings,” Imtiaz often says. “It’s about green thinking.”

On leadership, legacy, and listening

Imtiaz sees listening as a design principle. “We listen. Our customers are design-savvy, digitally native, and conscious of their lifestyle impact. We respond by blending form with function – smart homes, flexible layouts, curated amenities, and elevated design details.”

Every interaction with his team or partners reflects that same receptivity. He’s hands-on but never overbearing. He mentors, but also absorbs.

“We also invest in storytelling and experience. Every project has a narrative, a soul. We’re not selling units, we’re creating homes that speak to identity, aspiration, and purpose.”

His humanitarian mindset goes beyond strategy. “Because success means nothing if it doesn’t uplift others. I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of opportunity – and the cost of its absence. At Imtiaz, we believe that real estate should not only serve profit but also purpose.”

“Our humanitarian efforts are an extension of our values: to build not just buildings, but lives, communities, and futures.”

Recognition has followed, but that’s not the goal. “My purpose has always been clear: pushing the boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and creating experiences that rethink what real estate can be. Recognition is a byproduct, the real reward is knowing we’re building something that matters.”

And on pressure?

“I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by wise voices – from my father, who taught me discipline, to peers who challenge my thinking. But over time, I’ve learned to trust my own inner voice. Intuition, backed by experience and data, is a powerful compass. In the end, leadership is about owning decisions, learning from them, and having the courage to act when it matters most.”

Masih Imtiaz doesn’t chase fame. He chases clarity. And in doing so, he’s creating a new design language for Dubai – one that balances ambition with authenticity, and structure with soul.