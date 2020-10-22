Rock-bottom prices, weak rupee drawing Gulf-based Indians back home for property deals

Non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially from the Gulf region, are showing increased interest in properties back home this festival season, riding on rock-bottom property prices, low home loan interest rates and a weaker rupee.

Real estate consultants told Arabian Business that developers and some of the state governments are also pulling out all stops with attractive offers and schemes to lure Indian buyers from overseas.

“The pandemic has brought a new sense of urgency to NRIs decision-making. More than ever before, the importance of owning houses to secure their and their families’ future has been underscored,” Shajai Jacob, CEO – GCC, Anarock Property Consultants, told Arabian Business.

“NRIs who have continued job stability are back in the market in big numbers,” Jacob added.

Leading developers such as DLF and property portals such as NoBroker also confirmed the trend of an uptick in NRI interest in the residential property market this festival season, considered the busiest for property acquisition in India.

Gulf-based NRIs account for a majority of expat Indians who invest in the property market in India.

“We are seeing an uptick in enquiries from NRIs and from local micro markets. Customers are taking advantage of low interest rates, along with affordable price points and at some places reduced stamp duty,” a DLF spokesperson said.

“All these elements are at an all time low and are expected to boost festive sales,” the spokesperson added.

The state government of Maharashtra recently announced limited-period incentives such as reduced stamp duty and registration charges in markets like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – among the largest regions for real estate in India – as an added attraction for home buyers.

A relatively weaker rupee – moving in the exchange rate of 73-74 against the US dollar – is cited as another major factor which is drawing NRIs to the Indian property market.

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock said previous year trends suggested that housing sales across top cities in the festive quarter – October to December – mostly saw a rise of between 5-10 percent over the preceding quarter.

Indian realty search portal NoBroker said it has seen a massive 254 percent increase in enquiries from the NRI community, a majority for ready homes, since March this year.

Industry analysts said a significant number of enquiries generally get translated into buys during the festive season, considered auspicious for property buying among the majority Hindu community.

Senior executives at consultancy firms said NRIs are largely focusing on 2 and 3 bedroom configurations due to the new need to have a home office in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force some to work from home.

“The highest demand is for ready-to-move properties by reputed developers, followed by under-construction homes which will be completed in the next 6-12 months,” a senior executive with a Mumbai-based consultancy firm said.

House sales across the top seven Indian cities saw a fall of 35 percent to 29,520 units in the July-September quarter from nearly 45,200 homes sold in the January-March quarter, according to an Anarock research report.