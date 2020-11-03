Abu Dhabi’s property market sees first signs of recovery in Q3

With coronavirus restrictions gradually easing, Abu Dhabi’s property market has shown signs of stability and even recovery over the last three months, according to Bayut and Dubizzle’s latest combined market report for Q3.

The research said that prices for sale and rent have remained largely stable in Abu Dhabi’s most popular residential neighbourhoods, with modest declines of under 5 percent elsewhere.

It added that for ready to move into properties for sale, there has even been signs of recovery with both the prominent villa and apartment communities reporting marginal increases for the price per square foot between July and September.

In Q3, prospective buyers have remained keen on Abu Dhabi’s freehold districts such as Al Reem Island, Yas Island and Al Raha Beach, the report noted.

Many of the projects in these areas by developer Aldar have also been offering attractive incentives including the waiver of registration fees and the option to make payments using a credit card.

According to the report, these measures have created more opportunities for prospective homeowners and reduced the financial outlay.

Based on the combined data released by Bayut and Dubizzle, the affordable suburb of Al Reef has remained the top choice for buyers and investors interested in ready villas for sale in Abu Dhabi in Q3.

The average sales price per sq ft for villas in Al Reef has seen an uptick of 2.2 percent in Q3, increasing from AED587 to AED599.

Saadiyat Island has ranked second for villa sales, with its average price holding steady at AED1,308 while villas on Yas Island saw prices increase by 4.3 percent in Q3.

For apartment sales in Abu Dhabi, investors and buyers have continued to favour waterfront communities such as Al Reem Island in Q3, followed by Al Raha Beach and Yas Island.

The research also showed that the average rent for five-bed villas in Mohammed Bin Zayed City (MBZ) increased by 7.1 percent, indicating a healthy demand for larger units, while most apartment rents in the third quarter of 2020 showed minor declines.

Commenting on the trends, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle, said: “Over the last three months, the Abu Dhabi real estate market has shown promising signs of recovery. The overall market conditions have also become more stable in the last three months, and businesses across the board are returning to normal operations.

“The footfall in malls, restaurants and recreational facilities have increased in the last few months. This has definitely had a direct impact on interest in the capital city’s real estate market.”