Will Dubai’s virtual visa deliver a post-coronavirus boost to the real estate market?

For a residential real estate market still reeling from the blow of coronavirus, the newly-launched digital nomad visa scheme in Dubai may perfectly timed but its impact may be felt more in the long-term, industry insiders say.

The visa scheme, which was launched on October 14, allows remote working professionals from all over the world to relocate to Dubai with their families with access to all services in the emirate, including schooling, telecom and services.

Applicants who take part in the programme and can also benefit from the emirate’s zero income tax for individuals, are likely to drive heightened interest in the city’s real estate market.

“The new residency programme for overseas remote working professionals will be a welcomed initiative for the Dubai rental market after experiencing a slower recovery post-lockdown,” said Lewis Allsopp, CEO of Dubai-based real estate brokers Allsopp & Allsopp.

“Oversees remote workers will be searching for properties to reside in for themselves and potentially their family too. This, teamed with expats moving to Dubai for new opportunities after job losses, should be a great boost to the Dubai rental market,” he added.

The virtual visa’s impact will be more palatable in the long term, said Maria Morris, partner – head of residential at Knight Frank Middle East, a real estate property consultancy.

“Whilst it is unlikely to impact the real estate market significantly in the short-term, the introduction of this visa scheme is another positive step forward and will undoubtedly make Dubai more appealing to those looking for more flexible living and working conditions going forward,” said Morris.

The visa announcement comes as property prices in some parts of Dubai reached new decade-long lows in September, even lower than the previous low seen in 2010 following the global economic crisis.

Others in the industry believe the digital nomad visa will be more impactful for the hospitality sector, citing extra costs of an apartment that might deter recipients of a virtual visa from renting an apartment.

“Seeing that this particular visa is valid for one year, it would more likely positively impact the hospitality sector, boosting demand for hotel rooms, but more so for hotel apartments and holiday homes,” said Haider Tuaima, head of real estate research at ValuStrat, a consulting group covering the Middle East.

“The residential market is expected to witness a limited increase in demand, citing additional costs related to buying new furniture, paying DEWA and telecom bills, and the 5 percent municipality tax,” added Tuaima.

If virtual visas are extended for more than a year or can get changed to a business or long term visa, then there could be an increased demand for residential homes, he said.

Dubai has a solid digital infrastructure in place to enable such a programme, said Sam Tayan, MENA managing director of video conferencing giant Zoom.

Applauding the virtual visa programme, he added: “Dubai has just announced a remote working residence visa so basically people who work in other countries can actually become UAE residents and work remotely. A lot of people who will be doing this will be using Zoom,” said Tayan, speaking at a media round table on Zoom’s performance in the region on Tuesday.

“In a manner, this points the way to the future and is something that has really caught my eye,” added Tayan.

Developers of co-working spaces are also eagerly eyeing the opportunities created by the virtual visa.

“This visa is expected to increase demand for various co-working options which give the option for monthly and annual rental contracts in various free zones in Dubai providing flexi-desks, serviced desks, smart offices, shared workstations, etc,” explained Tuaima.

“We look forward to seeing even more people using Dubai as a launchpad for their ventures under the new visa rules. While other countries are making entry more difficult, the UAE is opening the doors for top talent to work from here,” said Muhammed Mekki, founding partner at AstroLabs, a start-up hub and training academy for tech entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

“At AstroLabs, we have built up a unique community of like-minded entrepreneurs from over 40 countries based out of our co-working spaces and look forward to welcoming new arrivals as this visa gains momentum,” said Mekki.

The programme costs $287 plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

Criteria for eligibility under the new programme include:

Passport with minimum six months validity

Health insurance with UAE coverage validity

Proof of Employment from current employer with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last month’s payslip and three preceding months’ bank statements

If the applicant is a company owner: proof of ownership of company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month, and three preceding months’ bank statements.

The virtual visa is one of a number of measures recently announced by Dubai as its economy looks to rebound from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In September, the emirate launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55.

Retire in Dubai, the first of its kind in the region, is being spearheaded by Dubai Tourism in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Eligible applicants will be provided a retirement visa, renewable every five years. The retiree can choose between one of three financial requirements for eligibility: earning a monthly income of AED20,000 ($5,500); having savings of AED1 million ($275,000); or owning a property in Dubai worth AED2 million ($550,000).

In its initial phase, the programme will focus on UAE residents working in Dubai who have reached retirement age.

Dubai has also recently launched the Virtual Company Licence, which allows global businesses to access a regulated e-commerce platform populated by Dubai-based companies, while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally.

The initiative, which allows investors worldwide to do business in Dubai digitally without having to live in the emirate, is expected to attract more than 100,000 companies.