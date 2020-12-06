Dubai developer says competitors are delivering projects ‘in a mess’

A Dubai developer has claimed his counterparts in the industry are failing when it comes to finding the right finishing touches and that properties in prime locations across the emirate are being delivered “in a mess”.

Muhammad Shafi, CEO of Prescott Real Estate Development and director of Tabani Real Estate, said that his brand of affordable luxury is proving popular, particularly because of the attention-to-detail employed throughout the build.

He said: “I’ve been noticing since starting my career in 2004 that a lot of developers are not paying attention to what they are developing. They have money, but they are not using their own time and their own knowledge to improve on the quality. I’ve noticed so many buildings in better areas like Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, wherein the developer has spent money but not spent the money wisely. They have left the things to do by their consultants or their project managers.

“Eventually they turned out to convert their very good location properties in a mess.”

Prescott Real Estate Development is behind the AED165 million ($45m) Prime Views project in Meydan, a G+4 development consisting of 151 apartments – one and two bedroom properties – which is due to welcome owners before the end of the year.

Shafi, who has 25 years’ experience in the real estate industry, said: “I would say 50 percent of companies are not paying attention. I’m not saying that I’m 100 percent, still I personally feel that whatever we have done in Prime Views is like 90 percent of what we should have done. But at least I’m paying attention in the detailing, in the selection of materials, and going through the box again and again.

“The people who are working around me, my project manager, my consultant, my contractor, my IT managers, are all fed up of me because of all these details and the involvement that I am having.”

He said that around 60 percent of the project has been sold with a target to reach 80 percent in January. He added that buyers have consisted of a mix between Pan-Arabs, Indians, Pakistanis, French and Emiratis.

And he revealed that discussions are at an advanced stage to launch a second development, comprising of 292 units, in the Furjan area. “We are planning to do a very high end, very good quality finish, which I believe nobody has in Furjan,” he said, with a contractor set to be appointed later this month and work scheduled to start in January.