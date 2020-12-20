Alabbar replaced as chairman of Emaar Development

The move was revealed in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) following a recent board meeting and will see Alabbar continue as an executive board member who will be “devoted to the executive management matters and the day-to-day affairs of Emaar”.

Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr was appointed vice-chairman.

The decision was taken in order to comply with legislation that prohibits combining the position of chairman of the board of directors and any executive position in the company, according to the statement.

Last week, Alabbar stepped down from his role as chairman of Emaar Properties in a similar move to comply with regulatory rules. In a statement it said he would focus on the “executive management matters and day-to-day affairs” as the company’s managing director.

Jamal Bin Theniyah was named chairman, while Ahmed Jawa became vice-chairman.

Earlier this month Dubai’s largest developer announced a temporary halt on launching new projects as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, instead it will focus on delivering the more than 90 ongoing projects in its pipeline.

In the first ninth months of 2020, Emaar Development reported a net profit of $370m.