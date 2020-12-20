Dubai’s Damac may increase shareholding in London project

Dubai’s Damac Properties PJSC said it may increase its shareholding in a project in London, hours after the shares surged to a two-year high amid comments on a potential deal.

The stock had climbed as much as 14.3 percent earlier on Sunday, the most in two months, after the property developer said its board will meet on December 23 to consider an acquisition. Damac shares later pared gains, trading up four percent at 2:40pm local time.

The company said the acquisition relates only to increasing its current shareholding in the Nine Elms project in London. “There are no other acquisition deals that have been submitted to the company’s board of directors for the purposes of consideration and discussion,” it added.

Damac’s financial results for the first nine months of the year, revealed total revenue was up 32 percent year-on-year at AED3.7 billion, and booked sales at AED1.6bn, although the Dubai-based developer revealed a AED2.8bn net loss.

Home prices in Dubai, the Middle East’s main business and financial hub, have slumped by more than 30 percent since 2014. The oversupply was exacerbated by the pandemic, as demand from foreign and local investors dropped. Still, Damac’s stock has doubled over the past year, with the shares up more than 40 percent this month alone.